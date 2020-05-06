The British was stuck after a crash and decided not to give way

Good debut for the McLaren driver, who took the podium in the first race

Lando Norris has once again starred in a new virtual career. Today the Briton has debuted in the Supercars and has given something to talk about because of the chaos he has organized by blocking the entrance to Pit-Lane after colliding with an opponent.

Lando Norris’ debut in Supercars, the Australian touring car category, was not without its setbacks. The morning didn’t start well, as the McLaren’s internet connection failed again and when he was able to rejoin, he screwed up his only attempt to set a time to qualify for the first Spa-Francorchamps corner.

However, Lando signed a good first race, in which he took advantage of the fact that the leaders discarded each other to get on the podium.

In the second race, with an inverted grid, Norris was in the middle of a comeback when Chris Pither got into his path to enter Pit-Lane and both collided. Lando backed off to get back on the track, but then decided he wasn’t going to let Pither or anyone else get into the Pit-Lane and he stayed like the accident had left him: blocking the Pit-Lane entrance, which he did. that a montonera of cars while Lando was smiling.

It’s all happening in Race 16 @ LandoNorris # VASC pic.twitter.com/AeNDNh83ZW – Supercars (@supercars) May 6, 2020

Finally Lando crossed the finish line of this second race in 19th position. The Briton was able to enjoy a more relaxed event after the controversy over some maneuvers in the IndyCar virtual race on Saturday.

“Someone being selfish and not caring about others was pretty disappointing. I guess you have to turn the page. We are lucky it wasn’t real. We could have had real consequences. In a few weeks, perhaps Esports will reach a level where there will be consequencesNorris has warned in statements to ESPN.

Tonight the British driver will race again, at 21:00 CET, in the ‘All Stars Racing Night’ event, which will also feature Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi .

