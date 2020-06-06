McLaren rider optimistic about European tour circuits

The British is aware of the challenges and the wear that the teams will suffer

Lando Norris, McLaren driver, has given his approval to the new calendar proposed by F1 for the months of July, August and until September. The excess of races will amuse pilots and fans, according to the British, although he is also aware that they will generate challenge and fatigue.

The 4 recalled some of his past performances on the circuits that Formula 1 will visit on his new European tour in 2020 and has been satisfied with the lines F1 has selected to return to competition.

“In Austria I had one of my best results last year, which was finishing sixth, so I look forward to going back there. I really like Budapest, and that is where I did my first official F1 tests so I am always fond of that circuit also, “Norris has analyzed in statements published by the official website of F1.

“There are many circuits that will bring action, with Spa and Monza and many layouts that allow us to have good races and the drivers will have a lot of fun, so I think we have a good schedule. Very busy, but we will enjoy all the races, “he added.

However, Norris understands the logistical difficulties of having to have everything ready within teams to do three consecutive races, something that only happened in 2018 with France, Austria and Great Britain.

“Removing the most spectacular part, this calendar will represent an arduous task for all the teams to have to do three races in a row. It is a unique challenge, because we have only had a triple back-to-back before, and it was in 2018, “explained the Briton.

Norris forgets himself and believes that the entire team will suffer the consequences of so many races in such a short time and will have to be more prepared than ever, especially for the team of 80 people who travel to each circuit.

“It will be many things, not only for me, but for the whole team for having to do everything three consecutive weekends. At the beginning, twice in Austria and once in Budapest. They are many things, not only for me but for the engineers and the mechanics too. ”

“Simply we must be prepared for it, and we will have to be ready to recover later of each race weekend to stay tuned for the following tests. It’s nice to have so many races, but there will be many challenges, “he finished.

