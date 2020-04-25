The British think they should be held behind closed doors for security

He is sorry for the fans who cannot go to the circuits

Lando Norris believes that when Formula 1 returns officially, it will do so with two races on the same circuit. The McLaren driver thinks it will be a really demanding 2020 season given that they will have to face a large number of appointments in a short period of time. Hope to be ready for the situation.

Norris knows that Formula 1 will have no test prior to the first race of the season. It is very likely that it will be in Austria with a double appointment, at the beginning of July. The British already glimpses this possibility and thinks that this will be the beginning of 2020.

“I don’t know how the IndyCar guys will do, but for us there is not going to be a pretest. From what I’ve heard, we are going to go directly to compete and the most probable thing is that there will be a double race, that is, two races in one weekend, “said Norris in words collected by the web portal ..net.

“Everything is going to be more compact and demanding. The positive thing is that we have the preseason data and the results of each test,” he added.

On the other hand, Norris prioritizes health above all, and opts to run behind closed doors. The McLaren driver knows that Formula 1 attracts a large audience in most races, and argues that it would be a problem if they had been infected in the races. Of course, sympathizes with fans who do not have the opportunity to go to the circuits this season.

“There is no need to risk the safety of others. Whichever track we go to, you have to think about the people who live there, there are people who would be affected by a Formula 1 race. Many people want to go to the circuits and it will hurt to not be able to go, Formula 1 itself also wants an audience, but if something goes wrong, it can have a big impact. ”

Norris is aware that the coronavirus break will be longer than the winter break. Of course, the Briton is ready to return and face a demanding season such as 2020. Simracing is his escape route during confinement to stay as active as possible behind the wheel.

“It is being a long halt, longer even than the winter break, since we cannot drive at any time. The worst thing is the fact that we have not been able to drive any car, everyone is locked up at home. The only thing we can drive is our street car, which is not very fast. It is very rare. ”

“It will be a challenge at all costsIn addition, the cars this year will be faster, since there will be a new configuration. It is going to be a very demanding year, a great physical challenge, something that we always face every year, this is part of the challenge, “said Norris to finish.

