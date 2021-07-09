Norris appreciates Hamilton’s compliment in Austria

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris fought for second place during the first stint of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring after the McLaren driver’s controversial collision with Sergio Pérez, which left the Red Bull driver on the gravel and into English with a penalty.

After Norris challenged Hamilton for 15 laps, the young Briton defended himself tougher than he had against Valtteri Bottas and Pérez during the Styrian GP a week earlier on the same stage. Given this, Hamilton said on the radio: “great handling, Lando” after having completed the overtaking.

Norris ended up passing Hamilton when the Mercedes driver’s pace slowed after sustaining damage to his left rear brake duct while driving heavily over a curb, but finished third behind Bottas (and dominant winner Max Verstappen) as he lagged behind the Finn when He paid the five-second penalty at his pit stop.

When Motorsport.com Asked how he felt racing against the Mercedes and Red Bulls, as well as his reaction to Hamilton’s radio message, Norris replied, “Thank you. I don’t know what to say.

“It was tough, it wasn’t easy.”

“Throughout the first stint I think the two Mercs were faster than me, which was not a surprise, something I expected, but to hold them as well as we did was a bit surprising, especially for so long into the race.”

“But it was like it was the first time I really ran against him.”

Norris also explained that for the first time in his career within the Grand Circus the battle against Hamilton had allowed him to witness the driving of the seven-time world champion, just at the moment that McLaren is having its best performances in recent seasons.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren’s pace in the second Austrian race was even stronger than in the Styrian round, where Norris started third (after Bottas was penalized for spinning in the pitlane in the second free practice) and finished fifth.

The team took advantage of its excellent straight line speed and cornering traction, as well as key updates added to the floor of the car. MCL35Mas well as fine-tuning his set-up and adjusting his strategic focus after the Styrian race.

“You learn (from a showdown with Lewis) how he drives and how he races, as well as I learned from Valtteri and how he approaches things, when taking risks and things like that,” Norris said.

“Like, as much as I appreciate the kind words, but not that he was driving perfectly.”

“There were times when he went out of Turn 1 or made a mistake in Turn 3.”

“It’s not that I couldn’t run.”

“In a way you get there and when you have the car to perform and do well, you realize that you have a chance against them.”

“It’s hard to say that until you are really racing against them and your car is there and you go head-to-head.

“Normally, they are way ahead of me, so it was great.”

“It’s not only a good feeling to race against Lewis, but also against Valtteri, Max and Sergio.”

“Being in that peloton and saying that we are fighting for a podium because our pace is that good, it was a really positive feeling.”

