Lando Norris and Max Verstappen became their own judges after a moment of one of the last races of the ‘Real racers never quit’ championship, in which they collided.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are two regulars of simracing races, which keep us entertained with their games during the weeks of confinement due to the coronavirus crisis. Both participate in the ‘Real racers never quit’ Championship. In the last of these events, the two collided.

Norris was about to pass Verstappen on the outside, but Max closed the door and sent him to the grass. Laughing, the two put themselves in the role of the commissioners and analyze what happened to determine whose fault it is.

‘A very unfortunate incident’ Racing driver turned steward @landonorris and @ maxverstappen1 have slightly different views #teamredline #realracersneverquit pic.twitter.com/qZFepT5XO3 – Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) April 20, 2020

The British decides that to correctly judge the touch, you have to see it again and that they do, check the repetition, although Max defends that it is not necessary, since he jokes that the fault has been clearly from Lando. Seeing the maneuver again, Verstappen confirms his stance and makes it clear that he has not helped kick Norris off the track. “I am not the one who moves inward,” defends Max.

Laughing at what happened, they cannot reach an agreement. “It was a very unfortunate incident,” laments Max. Despite the competitive spirit of the pilots, these days they can be seen, in their live shows, in a more relaxed and fun environment than usual.

Although they fight to win even in these tests, their reactions to any kind of incident are very different from what they would be in a real race, because they know that nothing, life or points are really at stake. Yesterday we also saw another overtaking to the limit, this time with the official game of Formula 1 of 2019, from Charles Leclerc to Alex Albon.

