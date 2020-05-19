The British has had great moments off the track with Carlos

Lando Norris has acknowledged that he will miss Carlos Sainz next season when he heads to Maranello to leave for Ferrari. The British assures that he has lived great moments with the Spanish, and although he is eager to share a team with Daniel Ricciardo, he prefers that things remain as they are now.

Norris hopes to enjoy these last races in which he can be measured with the same weapon against Sainz. The relationship between the two has been very good outside the track, and also inside, in which the two have given everything to finish in front of the other.

“I hope we have a few more entertaining races this year. I’m sad because he’s leaving, we’ve gotten along so wellWe have always laughed a lot and we had a great time. The work environment has been very good, but that does not mean that we have not gone with everything to win each other, we have always wanted to finish ahead, we are very competitive “, acknowledges Norris in words collected by the GPBlog.com web portal .

“I am going to miss our rivalry on the track. I have not yet had any other experience with another teammate in Formula 1, and I am sure that several things are going to change in a way that I still do not know. But yes, I’m going to miss Carlos a lot “, has insisted.

Norris will have Ricciardo as a teammate next season. The Briton considers the Australian a very fast pilot and also a lot of fun, even though they haven’t had many moments together yet. Of course, Lando assures that he prefers to continue with Sainz as a partner, since he does not know what the future will hold for him.

“He is a very competitive driver with whom I have laughed a lot. We haven’t talked much either, but we had good times at the press conferences. I really want to have him as a teammate. However, I do not know what may happen in the future, and for that reason I would like things to remain as they are now, although this may not be the case, “he added.

Lastly, Lando believes that the key to McLaren’s future Formula 1 success is to keep the current team dynamic together.

“At the moment the team is on the right track and everyone is working very well and as a great team. The most important thing is to continue with this dynamic “Norris has expressed to finish.

