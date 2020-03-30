Lando joins the Twitch initiative to raise money for the coronavirus

The British promised that if he exceeded $ 10,000, he would shave

Lando Norris does not get off the simulator these days. He drives every day because he likes it and also, he has exploited his great hobby for a good cause: raising funds to fight the coronavirus. The Briton assured that he would shave if he managed to raise more than $ 10,000 thanks to his live show, will he keep his promise?

Lando Norris has joined the campaign of the streaming platform Twitch ‘Twitch Stream Aid‘to raise funds to assist in the global coronavirus crisis. The motto of this was “Do a live show to save livesThe money that he has managed to collect during the two live shows he made yesterday for the cause will be donated to an organization that works to combat the pandemic.

As motivation to encourage donations, Lando assured that if they all managed to exceed $ 10,000, they would shave. He did it because at the end of the two live shows he made, the accountant marked 11,799.58, so mission accomplished. We still do not know if the McLaren driver will fulfill his promise and if he does, when it will be, but we will find out for sure in his next live, perhaps today.

“Thank you to all viewers for raising over $ 12,000 at the end of the night for Twitch Stream Aid and the fight against the coronavirus. However, now I have to shave ..“He commented on the social network Twitter a few hours ago.

As happened a few days ago in the race organized by Team Redline, Lando’s live show was enlivened by his recurring technical problems, as can be seen in the following video:

No pressure, @LandoNorris. #TwitchStreamAid pic.twitter.com/xGnzL2Qiz6

– Twitch (@Twitch) March 28, 2020

Norris is not the only pilot who is helping with this cause. A few days ago Fernando Alonso and the Sainz family donated to the Red Cross campaign ‘Our best victory’ to raise 11 million euros among all Spanish athletes.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.