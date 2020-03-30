Norman Reedus and producer of The Walking Dead open pop-up shop for coronavirus | INSTAGRAM

Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero (executive producer of the series) turned their famous Georgia restaurant, Nic & Norman’s, into an emerging grocery store, where you can find the must-have items that are currently very hard to find due to the pandemic you live.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Nic & Norman´s became a colloquially known as a grocery store, where you can find items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, vegetables, dry goods and another variety of much-needed items that are not available in commercial stores. This allows Reedus and Nicotero to serve the community while keeping their workers employed.

You may also be interested: Fox will broadcast the Simpsons marathon with more than 30 chapters

“Senoia has done a lot for The Walkin Dead” and we are eager to support the community with our small grocery store, “said Nicotero, director and special effects makeup artist on the zombie series. Nic & Norman´s in association with Sysco Foods, the food distributors they find in a product reserve after the closure of their restaurants.

Let us not forget that this series has recently been compared to the current world contingency.

Read also: Danna Paola reveals one of her biggest secrets on her Instagram

For example, this time a fan of the series The Walking Dead, found a very curious detail that directly relates the coronavirus to something that happened in the series, although not related to the fact that there are or will be zombies.

It is one of the iconic scenes in the series, where they show the hospital where Rick Grimmmes wakes up after the incident he had, a detail that is very surprising, since the Harrison Memorial hospital does exist in this world.

The hospital exists and is located in the state of Kentucky, in the United States, where curiously it was the place that treated the first case of COVID-19 in the country.

What a strange coincidence. Many users assure that it may be part of a prediction and even some have feared for the future of the disease, however, and for now, it is only a few unsupported theories.

.