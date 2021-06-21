Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger ask for $ 9.2 million for their elegant Chateau on the Sunset Strip

The German actress and model and the star of “The Walking Dead” have put their chateau-style mansion in the Hollywood Hills up for sale for $ 9.2 million.

The beautiful property is located on a hill above the world famous Sunset Strip, on an area of ​​more than 2000 m².

It has four bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms distributed in its 720 m² of built living space.

It was built in 1926 and although the exterior appearance reminds us of an old medieval castle, the interiors are very modern, which makes it an extremely interesting place to live.

Upon entering the property there is a cobbled outdoor parking lot with capacity for six cars

Its gourmet chef’s kitchen has Carrara marble on its surfaces and is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

Some of its most interesting spaces are a recording studio, a gym and a video game room.

The master bedroom, in addition to having a fireplace, has a mini living room where you can watch television, and French doors that give access to a beautiful terrace with the best panoramic views of Los Angeles.

It also has a large walk-in closet with wood cabinets and glass doors to protect garments from dust.

Its spa-like bathroom has a separate bathtub, steam, and a large pressure shower.

Two of its additional bedrooms are located on the upper level, one of them also with a fireplace.

Outside there is an outdoor kitchen with grill, wood burning pizza oven and plenty of space to host a large party or gathering.

On its garden there is a small swimming pool and a basketball court.

One wonders why Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger seek to get rid of this incredible mansion, but the truth is that the couple currently spend most of the year in New York.

They live in an $ 11.8 million apartment in Manhattan’s West Village with their 3-year-old daughter.