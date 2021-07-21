Norman Powell rejects his player option to be a free agent

The script goes as expected: Norman Powell He has not validated his player option and will become a free agent in the next few days. Powell had an option of $ 11.6 million in his final year of contract, 2021-2022, a salary well below his market value.

Powell’s going to market doesn’t mean he won’t stay in Portland. The Blazers are going to bet big on his continuity. The Oregon team is making the renewal of the forward a priority, although Powell is going to unleash considerable interest in the free market, with the prospect of the player expected to be many.

Powell was traded to the Blazers in March after playing the first half of the season for the Raptors (19.6 points in 30.4 minutes after dressing short 42 times). With Portland he played 27 games with averages of 17 points in 34.4 minutes, starting in all games.

The 28-year-old former UCLA is going to probe the market with the idea of ​​exploiting its rising value to the fullest, a rising value that will force Portland to scratch its pocket if it wants to keep it in its ranks.