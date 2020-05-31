More than two months have passed since the quarantine began in Jalisco, and that is why many of the best athletes in the State are already looking for a way to gradually return to their daily activities and face-to-face training.

A notorious case is that of Elena Oetling, a Mexican sailor, who already has a guaranteed ticket to attend the next Tokyo Olympics.

The Jalisco representative still works from home, but will take advantage of the reopening of some sports spaces to return to work on the water from the next few weeks.

“I’m still from home, but I’ll try to go out a bit to work on the bike, because I have been home for many weeks and always need to breathe fresh air. As for the subject of the boat, the club where I had mine was closed, but they are already allowing us to enter certain times and by appointment, this to avoid having more than a couple of people in the club at the same time.

“I want to wait a little longer, possibly until June, to start training on the boat. Right now I am training in a double physical preparation session, and I want to end this month in this way. Already in June I will adapt the water training sessions. Because of this, I would already have to go to Chapala to try to touch the ship, “shared Oetling.

Although she says calmly in this process of rehabilitation, the sailor did not hide that among her plans is to travel to Europe as soon as appropriate, this to join the work team of the Italian Giorgio Elena, her coach.

“My coach right now is in Italy, I usually travel to Europe or wherever we do the training camps. To start training with and with the team, it would be a matter of waiting to see how the topic of travel begins to move, to see if it opens up a bit. When this happens I must look for the opportunity to go to Europe to join the team, they are all there, I am the only one who is outside of Europe ”, he concluded.

Laura Puentes talks about Fodepar

There is peace of mind after knowing that they will not lose their scholarships

BRIDGES. Supports motivate them. ARCHIVE

After Mario Delgado, president of the Chamber of Deputies’ Political Coordination Board, confirmed that the athletes will continue to benefit from the Fodepar trust, many of the best athletes in the country were relieved by this message.

One of the athletes who spoke about it was the frontierist Laura Puentes, who was happy about this news, since she recognizes that maintaining her scholarship from the National Sports Fund for High Performance (Fodepar) will help her to focus entirely on his sports training.

“The truth is a piece of news that leaves all athletes alone. We really breathe with this news that the Fodepar continues. As I have said, this type of support motivates us and encourages us to focus 100% on what we have to do, which is to train and prepare ourselves in the best way to represent the country as it should and as it deserves, “shared the champion. of Pan American Games.

It was last Wednesday when Mario Delgado made a video call with athletes, coaches and representatives of Mexican sport to assure them that they would not lose the support from this trust, which uses the best exponents of sport in the country.

In the case of Laura Puentes, she began to receive financial incentives from Fodepar a little less than a year ago, since it was until she obtained a gold medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games that she was awarded this scholarship, despite that in previous years he had already achieved podiums in world-class events.

From this trust, an amount is also destined to give life scholarships to Mexicans who achieved a medal in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, therefore its extinction would have meant a hard blow for the athletes whose only income is their Fodepar scholarship.

Triathlon also suits

In addition to Elena Oetling, other Jalisco athletes who have started training outside the home, but with the appropriate measures, have been the local athletes who are part of the National Triathlon Team, such is the case of Cecilia Pérez and the rest of the pupils Coach Luis Miguel Chávez.

“We have started to carry out some activities outside, they have given us permission and we have started to roll onto the road. We have looked for remote places with the intention of not saturating the roads and spaces. We have tried to go as far as possible, and thanks to this we have found some routes that we did not know, this has served us well. We have also been running on huge plots, we have been on forgotten roads, but thanks to this we have been able to train in isolation, ”Chávez shared.

At the moment, despite the fact that the Olympic triathlon process has not finished, Mexico has four athletes within the ranking positions for Tokyo 2020, of which three are from Jalisco: Cecilia Pérez, Claudia Rivas and Irving Pérez.

