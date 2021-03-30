“Normal people do not like that the manteros are rewarded with a seat”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pointed out this Tuesday that the people of Madrid they don’t like “that the manteros are rewarded with a seat“This is how he has criticized one of the latest signings of the United Podemos candidate for the May 4 elections, Pablo Iglesias, composed, in his opinion, by “manteros, squatters and aggressors“.

“Madrid is not that. He has come down from heaven to try his political project here. Madrid is something else and in the neighborhoods, from the wealthiest to the poorest, people don’t like him because they don’t want to live with that confrontation or hatred. They don’t like that I know Agree on the future of the Spanish with Bildu or with the coup plotters“Ayuso said in an interview with esRadio.

For the president, the people “normal and consistent that works every day“he doesn’t like that”the manteros are awarded a seat“.” That is Madrid and that project of freedom in this Community is going to be a wall for him and for socialism, “he said.

In this way, Ayuso wants to work to carry out his project “as far as possible“treating with” absolute respect the parties that are part of the center-right in Madrid “and putting” all the accent on the left that causes all the problems that are being suffered. “

On the other hand, asked if she would agree with the Citizens’ candidate, Edmundo Bal, Ayuso has indicated that he does not want to talk about pacts because what he’s thinking now is “rule in freedom and alone“Another thing is that if there are” good managers “in both Vox and Cs, they will not hesitate to”count on them“without getting carried away by”stigmata“.