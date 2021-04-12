Norma Palafox suspended in the Exatlón; They link her to a case of possession of prohibited substances

The Mexican soccer player Norma Palafox has been suspended from the Exatlón reality show in the USA along with five other participants, this temporarily and without clarifying the situation as to why they have been punished in the competition, although some media have linked them to the most scandal. recent program, since a few weeks ago it was revealed that two athletes had been found prohibited substances among their belongings, a situation that has raised suspicions.

The participants named on that occasion were Dennis Novoa and Frank Beltre, who were temporarily suspended and expelled this past weekend for having found Cannabis on them.

Now, those suspended for Norma days were Palafox, Eric Alejandro and Nathalia Sánchez for the Famosos team, and Octavio González, Ana Parra and Rafael Soriano for the Contending team.

In addition to the possession of the indicated substance, it is speculated that they also found cell phones, something that is prohibited within the competition.

Unofficially, it is rumored that part of the show’s production would have helped participants break the competition regulations.

In this Sunday’s edition, the expulsions of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre were announced, as well as the suspensions of the other six participants, including Norma Palafox.

According to Frederik Oldenburg, host of the reality show, the suspensions were given, “to protect integrity there are strict rules that must be followed and some of the athletes have not followed those rules,” for which they have received sanctions.

