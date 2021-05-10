Norma Palafox made everyone in EXATLON cry for her mother

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

Sunday night concluded week 15 in the fifth edition of EXATLON, and although the elimination of Karime Cabrera generated sadness among the Blues, after the duel she had to live with her partner Mirna Alma, she was one of the members of Team Famosos, the one that made everyone cry.

Taking advantage of the fact that the sports evening took place on Mother’s Day night, the program took a moment to share a beautiful set of photographs of the contestants next to their mothers, and Norma Palafox, who lost her mother in September 2019 , he couldn’t help but get excited.

The Mexican dedicated some beautiful words to her mother, whom she described as her little angel in heaven, and who she said was a great woman, to whom she owes everything she is today.

“One way or another, I had the best woman in the world by my side. Since I start each circuit, since I’ve been here, it’s always in my head, from when I wake up until I fall asleep. He always finds a way to say ‘I’m here’, which prompts me to do my best. He is with me every day, ”said the Mexican soccer player, with tears in her eyes, making her fellow program members cry.

Norma Palafox’s emotion intensified and she said: “I have already repeated it on several occasions, she moved to my being, to my heart. It is all the time. The truth is I would like to say so many things, but my throat always closes up. For me, my mom was everything. Everyone knows it and I have opened up with all of you ”.

The emotional moment brought tears to reds and blues athletes, and certainly to viewers.

Norma continued talking about how vital her mother was in her life.

“My mother has been the best woman in the world, the one who taught me to be just the way I am, the one who taught me values, to put a desire in life, to always want to get ahead. And for her, I am here. One of the reasons I came back here, and I said it, is her. It’s the engine, and I come to fulfill a promise we made, ”said Palafox.

Palafox tells what he feels after the death of his mother | Exatlón USA # 3 Chapter 57 Exatlón United States – Exatlón USA # 3 The circuit of the Fortress is about to begin and before that, Norma tells us how she feels about the death of her mother. Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the … 2019-10-25T12: 30: 00Z

The athlete used her moment to honor all those mothers who, like hers, have been an example of struggle for their children.

“I want to take advantage of this moment, because I know that there are many fighting mothers, warriors, who have gone through different situations, and have never given up, for us, for each of their children. And I am sure that they, I have always said, are the first to jump on their heads for us. He is the most beautiful, most valuable human being that each of us has, because without them, without those mothers, we would not be here ”, concluded Norma Palafox.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories