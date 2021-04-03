Norma Palafox, former Chivas player, stole sighs with dancing in mini shorts (Video)

The former footballers of Chivas and current participant of Exatlon The United States, Norma Palafox, once again surprised her millions of followers with her most recent video on social networks.

Despite competing every day to win one of the most demanding reality shows on television, the official account of the soccer player from Club Pachuca uploaded a small clip in which it shows Palafox dancing.

With a shirt and a black mini shorts, Palafox lit the networks with his steps, It is not a secret that Norma brings the rhythm in her blood and has amazed her most loyal fans with her steps.

The video did not take long to have the public’s reaction, since in a matter of hours, it has managed to obtain thousands of likes and close to 500 comments, which highlight its joy at dancing

