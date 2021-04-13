Norma Palafox breaks the silence and clarifies her suspension in the Exatlón

After the speculations that began to leak after the suspension to which she was credited in the reality show Extatlón USA in which she has participated since February, the Mexican soccer player, Norma Palafox, clarified the situation through a statement.

Via The Marketing Jersey, agency that manages the image of the former soccer player ChivaS and now a player of the Tuzas del Pachuca, they clarified the rumors that linked Palafox with a possible penalty for carrying prohibited substances within the reality show.

It all started because last weekend two participants of the reality show were expelled; who had been suspended in previous days; for possession of prohibited substances, apparently cannabis.

As a result of this antecedent, it was speculated that the suspension of Norma Palafox and five other athletes in the broadcast last Sunday could be related to the couple who had been expelled in that same program.

The statement published by the agency denies this rumor and clarifies that Norma’s suspension was due to the footballer having access to a mobile phone during the reality show, something that is strictly prohibited in the program.

To public opinion:

With the intention of clarifying the rumors that have been falsely spread in the last 24 hours, it is made public that Norma Palafox continues competing in Exatlón USA:

Within the reality show there are telephone communication rules with the exterior that apply to all participants. Norma along with other participants were temporarily suspended and in the next few days they will return to the competition.

