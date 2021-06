The villarrealense Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO) and the Italian Francesco Barotti (9-1, 1 KO) made weight yesterday for tonight’s bout for the vacant European Union flyweight title.

Noriega has weighed 50,700 kg (on the left of the image) and Barotti 50,400 kg, both below the category limit, 50,800 kg.

The title is disputed at the distance of twelve rounds at the Campió Llorens Pavilion in Villarreal, with the Spanish starting as the favorite.

Previous and rest of the evening.