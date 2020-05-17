Users who already have some experience in this type of tool are clear about what a VPN is, what it is for and what aspects or characteristics they should look for when choosing one or the other. However, there are many others who are beginning to use this type of security and privacy applications, therefore, we are going to show why NordVPN can be your great ally to surf the Internet in a way that secure and private.

What is a VPN and what is it for?

First of all, you should know what exactly a VPN is. In the beginning, you have to know that they are the initials of Virtual Private Network or what comes to be Virtual Private Network. The name therefore already tells us something, but basically it is a technology that allows us to connect our computer or any other device connected to a virtual private network using a public network such as the Internet.

That is, what a VPN does is use a public network, the Internet, to create within it another virtual network in which the devices do not have to be physically connected and in which certain systems or encryption techniques are used so that the data of each user cannot be captured and are also inaccessible to other users on the same network.

Considering how a VPN works, here are some of the most common uses and main features:

Safer browsing: Frequent use of public WiFi networks means that we inadvertently compromise our data. Browsing through a VPN protects us from them and prevents anyone connected to that network from accessing our data.

Greater privacy: It allows to camouflage our true IP address, since it will be given by the VPN itself and also the connections will be encrypted so that our data is not accessible.

Connect to other networks or computers securely: Making one of a VPN to connect to the network of our company remotely means that we do not jeopardize the security of the company, in addition, it allows us to work as if we were in the office itself.

Avoid certain restrictions or geoblocks: It is also one of the reasons why more users are interested in its use. A VPN can allow us to bypass certain geographical restrictions to access content and services that we could not access with our IP.

Why we should use NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the many VPNs that we can use to achieve that security and privacy that we seek when accessing the network of networks, however, there are many interesting features that it offers us and that become sufficient reasons to decide for her.

Usability

For those who start using this type of tools, it must be said that NordVPN is easy to use, since it has a very simple and intuitive interface that anyone can manage without any problem. In addition, with a single account it is possible to connect up to 6 different devices and thus be able to browse from any of our devices safely.

NordVPN supports devices Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and Android TV, in addition to having their corresponding extensions for browsers Google Chrome and Firefox. To make matters worse, the service offers assistance or customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that in case we have problems using the service, we can contact and help us solve anything .

Security

There is no doubt that one of the main reasons to use a VPN is security when browsing the Internet. In this case NordVPN promises that all our data will remain safe thanks to its last generation encryption. In addition, it offers functions to avoid those sites that are dangerous and that may contain malicious software hidden in files, advertising or make use of certain bots that may jeopardize our security.

Privacy

For its part, privacy is another of the most important aspects to protect when browsing the Internet and one of the features that we look for in a VPN. In this case, NordVPN has the main functions that we should find in this type of services, since it allows us to mask our real IP address and, in addition, we will obtain a dedicated IP, that is, it will only be us who uses that address.

But that’s not all, since promising that no DNS or data leaks occur, it does not track our Internet activity or share our private information and has other interesting functions such as being able to combine NordVPN encryption with the anonymity provided by The Onion Router or the Kill Switch function, which guarantees that our data will not be exposed and that it will not be accessible or can be captured by anyone.

Speed

If we have already read something about the use of a VPN, surely another thing that worries us is the browsing speed. Many of those that we can find for free promise certain speeds that they do not really offer, however, NordVPN has worked hard in this regard to offer a speed that is not typical of these services.

For this, it has developed your own NordLynx protocol. It is a WireGuard-based protocol capable of offering an ultra-fast VPN connection and using next-generation cryptography. Although the backbone is based on WireGuard technology, the truth is that it alone cannot guarantee user privacy at NordVPN levels. That is why the company has developed a double NAT (network address translation) system that allows establishing a secure VPN connection, which does not store any identifiable user data on a server and which guarantees a great browsing speed.

Other cool features

If you are one of those that you like download files via P2PWe must know that with NordVPN we can download and upload files with total security and that, in addition, it does not impose any type of limitation in terms of bandwidth, so our experience will be much better.

Taking into account that many of the users interested in using a VPN do so to avoid geographic restrictions or blocking certain content, it must be said that it also allows us skip the geo-lock Netflix performs. Therefore, we can access the platform’s catalog in other countries without any problem.

How to start using NordVPN

To start using this VPN, the first thing we have to do is download NordVPN from the official website of the tool for the platform we want and proceed with its installation.

Currently, it is possible to achieve significant savings when obtaining a NordVPN license thanks to the discounts found on the official website and ranging between 41 and 70%. It is possible to acquire the VPN from 3.11 euros per month with a billed 3-year plan, for 4.44 euros per month if we prefer to contract the service for two years, at a price of 6.22 euros per month if we prefer to contract it only for one year or 10.64 euros if we prefer to do it monthly .

The 3-year plan is the one that includes the greatest savings and is also refundable for the first 30 days if we are not satisfied with the use of NordVPN.