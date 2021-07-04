Nordstrom’s 2021 Anniversary Sale – Dates and Early Deals

Edward Berthelot

Attention, shoppers: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is just around the corner, which means it’s time to gear up for one of the retailer’s biggest shopping events of the year. For the uninitiated, the once-a-year sale is your chance to score major deals across Nordstrom’s various brands. I’m talking favorites like Nike, UGG, Madewell, and more — plus designer labels like Versace, Gucci, and Tory Burch (yes, really!).

The shopping extravaganza officially kicks off July 28th and will run until August 8th. But! If you are lucky enough to have a Nordstrom card, you’ll get first dibs on the sale come July 16th. As for exactly what items will be on sale, unforch, it’s a little too soon to know. But do mark your calendars (again) for July 6th, because that’s when the good people at Nordstrom will give us a preview of what’s to come in the 2021 Anniversary Sale. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back often. I’ll keep ya in the loop as more details come out. Scout’s honor!

And because I know you’re never one to pass up a good deal, you can pre-game the mega shopping event by snagging these juicy markdowns Nordstrom just quietly added to their sale section. Have at it, my friend. (And see ya on the 6th!)

1

this viral bag

Cloud Lambskin Clutch

MANSUR GAVRIEL nordstrom.com

$ 595 $ 416.50 (30% off)

It’s not every day that you see * the * Cloud Clutch on sale — and for a whopping 30 percent off, too!

two

these summer sunnies

54mm Square Sunglasses

RAY-BAN nordstrom.com

$ 161 $ 92.40 (42% off)

Say it with me: We! Sees it! Under- $ 100 sunglasses that look wicked expensive !!!!!!

3

this cute frock

Puff Sleeve Taffeta Dress

BP. nordstrom.com

$ 65 $ 52 (up to 35% off)

LBD but make it summer.

4

this satin shirt

Satin Camp Button-Up Shirt

OPEN EDIT nordstrom.com

$ 49 $ 39.20 (up to 30% off)

Button-up shirts are * chef’s kiss * as bikini coverups. And this silky satin one is just too perfect.

5

this designer bikini top

Trésor de la Mer Bandeau Bikini Top

VERSACE nordstrom.com

$ 550 $ 330 (40% off)

This Versace bikini top is so pretty, it could even double as a crop top.

6

these beaded slides

Gunner Slide Sandal

SAM EDELMAN nordstrom.com

$ 109.95 $ 76.96 (30% off)

Getchu some beaded sandals that’ll go with basically any summer ‘fit.

7 Ergo 33 Upcycled Woven Leather Shoulder Bag

COACH nordstrom.com

$ 494 $ 297 (40% off)

There is something very Carrie Bradshaw about this bag to me and I am loving it.

8

a basic playsuit

Strappy Scoop Neck Bodysuit

GOOD AMERICAN nordstrom.com

$ 69 $ 41.40 (40% off)

Oh, the sartorial possibilities with a staple bodysuit like this Good American one.

9

these block heels

Yanna Strappy Sandal

CHINESE LAUNDRY nordstrom.com

$ 69.65 $ 59.90 (14% off)

Let’s get real: Nights out on the town require footwear that’s 1. comfortable and 2. really freaking chic.

10

this comfy bra

Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

NATORI nordstrom.com

$ 72 $ 43.20 (up to 40% off)

What’s that? Nordstrom’s best-selling bra for 40 percent off ??? Adding that to my cart RN.

Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.

