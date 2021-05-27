Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2021 – Dates and What to Buy

John francis

Attention shoppers: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is finally here. Now through June 6, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off clothes, shoes, home decor, and so much more. IYKYK, but just in case you don’t: Nordstrom is ~ * the * ~ place to find stylish pieces for your closet and home. The retailer also doesn’t huge sales that often — so it’s a BFD whenever they do, and you should really jump on this one.

I mean, let’s get real: You’re going to do a lot of shopping now that summer is around the corner (you are human, afterall), so why not replenish your wardrobe for less? Nordstrom’s latest sale is seeing a lot of must-have goodies on major discount. And I know you don’t have aaalll day to shop, so check out the best deals worth adding to your cart. (You can thank me later.)

1

these cute leggings

Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings

ALO nordstrom.com

$ 128 $ 78 (40% off)

Leggings aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. If you want to treat yourself to a new pair for your Pilates class, this one from ALO is * chef’s kiss *.

two

these trendy sandals

Sydney Slide Sandal

WHO WHAT WEAR nordstrom.com

$ 99 $ 39.60 (60% off)

Heeled sandals are having a moment right now, so keep your feet on trend with this shockingly affordable pair from Who What Wear.

3

this super chic crop top

SIKA Asha Stripe Puff Sleeve Crop Top

SIKA nordstrom.com

$ 195 $ 117 (40% off)

Between the cropped silhouette and puffy sleeves, this top from SIKA is a vibe — and I’m totally here for it.

4

this comfy sweatshirt

Boyfriend Sweatshirt GOOD AMERICAN nordstrom.com

$ 59.00

$ 85 $ 59 (30% off)

Retweet if you agree: Tie-dye sweats are a staple wardrobe piece now.

5

this cool tote

Large Scandal Rice Bag

LE TINGS nordstrom.com

$ 215 $ 129 (40% off)

Not only does this tote from Le Tings look cool, but it’s also made from a recycled rice bag that was sourced in South Africa. If you ask me, it’s the perfect carry-on for all those trips you’ve been mentally planning.

6

this wear-everywhere silhouette

Linen Blend V-Neck Midi Tank Dress

MADEWELL nordstrom.com

$ 88 $ 49.99 (43% off)

Found: The perfect dress you’ll lit-er-ally wear all summer long.

7

this cult-favorite casserole dish

3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid

LE CREUSET nordstrom.com

$ 109.95 $ 84.95 (22% off)

Want to get really fancy in your kitchen? Pick up this casserole dish from Le Creuset. The French brand is like the Rolls Royce of cookware, but you can score this option at a rare discount.

8

this floral number

Ruched Sleeve Blouse ASTR nordstrom.com

$ 33.00

$ 55 $ 33 (40% off)

I see your Zoom shirt and raise you a top you can wear to brunch with your girlfriends. (And the fact that this option from ASTR has Bridgerton vibes makes everything better.)

9

this transitional jacket

Neally Fleece Shirt Jacket

VERO FASHION nordstrom.com

$ 75 $ 37.50 (5th% 0ff)

Want to fight off an icy blast from your air conditioner? You’ll loooove this fleece shirt jacket.

10

these colorful shorts

Ganni Floral Print Organic Cotton Poplin Shorts

GANNI nordstrom.com

$ 155 $ 108.50 (30% off)

Leave it to GANNI to make the cutest shorts ever. Plus, thanks to its high-rise silhouette and elastic waist, they’re comfortable, too.

