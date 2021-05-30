NORDINE OUBAALI VS NONITO DONAIRE, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN LATIN AMERICA, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard and where to watch live the function of box, Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire, for the championship WBC world bantamweight, the billboard will take place in the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Californito this Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Champion Nordine Oubaali of France (17-0, 12KOs), will attempt to make the third defense of the title he won by defeating North American Rau’Shee Warren in January 2019.

Oubaali, a two-time Olympian who represented France in 2008 Beijing and London 2012, has not fought since defending his crown by defeating Takuma Inoue on November 9, 2019 at Japan’s Saitama Arena.

In that same place, Filipino Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26KOs), former champion in four divisions, lost in a great fight against Naoya Inoue (Takuma’s older brother).

Both fighters passed the official weigh-in this afternoon. Ouballi posted 117.6 pounds, while Donaire stopped the scale 117.6 pounds.

DATE:

May 29, 2021

SCHEDULE:

23:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾

22:00 🇨🇱🇧🇴🇻🇪🇵🇾

21:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨

22:00 🇩🇴

21:00 🇲🇽🇵🇦

20:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM:

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

TRANSMISSION LINKS

