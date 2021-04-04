Nordine Oubaali-Nonito Donaire, WBC Bantamweight World Championship in May

The French world champion Nordine oubaali (17-0, 12 KO) (pictured), holder of the WBC world bantamweight belt since 2019, will expose his title against the Filipino Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KO).

The fight will be played on May 29, most likely in Uncasville, as part of an evening organized by PBC. The fight was about to take place last December, but both fighters tested positive for covid days before the fight. First it was Oubaali, and he was replaced by Manny Rodríguez, and then Donaire fell infected, replaced by Reymart Gaballo, who surprisingly and unfairly surpassed Rodríguez on the cards.

It seems whoever emerges victorious from the duel between Oubaali and Donaire will face the winner of the rematch between Gaballo and Rodríguez, which is also on the horizon and could even be played on the same card.

A few days ago there was speculation about Donaire’s withdrawal from boxing, something that turned out to be a joke on the part of several social media accounts as part of April Fools ‘Day, a date analogous to our April Fools’ Day.