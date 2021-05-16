Nordine Oubaali, defending super bantamweight (WBC) title against Nonito Donaire on May 29

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – The WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Nordine oubaali and the future inductee of the Hall of Fame Nonito Donaire they will finally meet in a highly anticipated title fight to headline action on Saturday, May 29 live on SHOWTIME® during a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING will begin at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and will see the powerful Puerto Rican contender Subriel Matías heads up in the co-main event with Batyr Jukembayev as part of an IBF Junior Welterweight Title Elimination Fight. In the opening fight of the night, the undefeated boxer and member of the American team from the 2016 Olympics Gary Antuanne Russell facing Jovanie santiago in a 10-round super lightweight commitment.

“Oubaali and Donaire have been preparing to face off for at least a year now, so you can imagine that these two warriors will be more than ready to let their fists fly once the bell rings on May 29,” he said. Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Oubaali has proven himself to be a bantamweight powerhouse and will have a chance to reach a new level if he beats Nonito Donaire, who has solidified his Hall of Fame credentials by adding notable citations to his resume over the past few years. This should be an exciting night from top to bottom with two previous fights. “

This event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased by going to AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans with limited capacity, and all those present will be socially estranged and subject to state and local health regulations for the entire event.

Oubaali and Donaire were originally scheduled to fight last year in a SHOWTIME main event, but the wait is over and Oubaali will go in search of the best victory of his career over a future Hall of Famer, while Donaire wants to follow him. adding achievements to his impeccable dossier. The winner of this fight will focus on the winner of the fight between former unified champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBO Bantamweight Champion John Riel Casimero, who will go head-to-head on August 14 on SHOWTIME at a Premier Boxing event. Champions.

Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) represented France in two Olympics coming from Pas-de-Calais and will defend his title for the third time when he steps into the ring to face Donaire. The 34-year-old left-hander claimed the title during his first fight in the United States defeating former champion Rau’shee Warren on points in January 2019. Oubaali then successfully defended his belt against Arthur Villanueva and Takuma Inoue. Oubaali has been a professional since 2014 and his rise in the rankings was propelled by a victory over Julio César Miranda, stopping the former world champion in 2016.

“I am very excited about the fact that the time has come to fight,” said Oubaali. “I know fans around the world are looking forward to seeing the two best bantamweights on the planet fight. Donaire is a legend of the sport and I respect him very much, but I am the world champion and I have no doubt that my arm will be raised at the end of the evening. I fight for my family and my country, and defeating Donaire will put my name in the boxing history books. I am extremely motivated and I guarantee that there will be fireworks in this fight.

Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) is one of the sport’s most decorated active fighters and has earned titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight. Representing his Talibon hometown of Bohol in the Philippines, Donaire dropped back down to bantamweight in 2018 to hit the bump against then-undefeated champion Ryan Burnett on the road to regain the championship belt. Donaire would subsequently knock out Stephon Young before losing his most recent fight, the 2019 Fight of the Year to undefeated unified champion Naoya Inoue.

“I always come to fight and entertain, and I’m very excited to fight in front of the fans on May 29,” Donaire said. “I showed in my last fight that my skill, heart and determination are still intact to face the best in this sport. I’m always looking for ways to stay in shape and keep my reflexes intact while maintaining my power. I already want to show everything I am capable of in the ring against Oubaali. “

Matías (16-1, 16 KOs) hails from Fajardo, Puerto Rico and impressed by stopping previously undefeated Malik Hawkins by sixth round TKO during an October 2020 contest on SHOWTIME. In that way, the 29-year-old fighter bounced back from a painful previous loss close on points to Petros Ananyan, his only loss after stopping his previous 15 opponents before the final bell rings. What’s more, he has yet to win a fight by decision of the judges.

“I am very happy to have this opportunity,” said Matías. “I appreciate the fact that my team made this fight possible. The best one will win on May 29th and I appreciate my opponent for accepting this challenge. The fans will be delighted with this fight. I am the pride of Maternillo and this victory will be for all my people ”.

Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) is 30 years old and rose through the rankings after prevailing against former world champion Miguel Vázquez in September 2019 and knocking out Ricardo Lara in his most recent contest in January 2020. Born in Kazakhstan And having previously fought in Montreal, Canada, Jukembayev has been a professional since September 2015 and compiled an amateur record of 203-40. He will make his United States debut against the dangerous Matías, his toughest rival yet, on May 29.

“My preparation in Los Angeles with Manny Robles is complete and I am ready to prove myself to the whole world,” said Jukembayev. “I am undefeated and this is my moment. My rival is strong and experienced, but I am convinced that I have all the tools to win on May 29 ”.

Gary Antuanne Russell (13-0, 13 KOs) is 24 years old and has yet to let one of his opponents reach the final bell against him since he turned pro in 2017 after representing the US at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. Russell scored five wins stopping his opponents in 2019 before knocking out José Marrufo in the first round of his most recent fight in February 2020. Russell is passionate about boxing as part of one of the most prestigious families in the world. boxing, being trained by his father Gary Sr. alongside his brothers, WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Jr. and bantamweight contender Antonio.

“I’m following in the footsteps of a champion like my older brother Gary Russell Jr.,” Russell said. “Our lineage is strong, I am part of a royal lineage and it is natural that I am on my way to being a champion. I already want May 29 to arrive. Another one will bite the dust. “

Santiago (14-1-1, 10 KOs) was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico and currently resides in Dorado, and he impressed locals and strangers during his US debut in February despite losing a competitive decision against a champion. from four divisions as Adrien Broner on SHOWTIME. The 31-year-old veteran had prevailed in four of his five previous fights by knockout before facing Broner and after triumphing on points after 10 rounds against DeMarcus Corley in 2017. Santiago’s only blemish before fighting Broner had It was a draw by majority decision in his third fight as a professional.

“I always train very hard no matter who my rival is, and Russell is no different,” said Santiago. “Everyone saw what I did against Broner. Now I will continue to demonstrate my ability at 140 pounds. My opponent is strong, but I’m ready for whatever he gets to do. My performance is sure to make me stand out ”.