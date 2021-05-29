Nordic series that have made history

There is a genre of fiction called ‘nordic noir’, associated in the books with the figure of Camilla Läckberg, but which has also reached movies and series: criminals, corruption, investigations, dramas, ‘thrillers’ … With an air very similar to the series and crime novels.

But in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland … they also know how to do other types of series well, from comedies to historical fiction, through claustrophobic plots, all between dreamy landscapes and impeccably crafted. This is how Nordic series are and these are, in our opinion, the best.

‘Deadwind’ (Netflix)

IMDb

Weekend schedule: 2018 Finnish series that was a huge success in its home country, one season, twelve episodes of about 50 minutes. Crime and black novel mixed. The protagonist, Sofía Karppi (Pihla Viitala), has just become a widow with two small children. After a while, he rejoins his job as a homicide detective at the Helsinki Police Department. Her return will lead her to investigate a tremendous murder case that will hook us until the end of the series. A series of manuals in which you can perceive the whole atmosphere of a ‘thriller noir’.

VIEW ON NETFLIX

‘The New Nurses’ (Sundance TV)

Producer

A very great series that has been a success in Denmark and that has already been renewed for a fourth season, after becoming one of the favorite projects of various series festivals. ‘The New Nurses’ travels to 1952 when, after World War II, the Danish government began a pilot test to include men in nursing schools, given the shortage of nurses. Erik (Morten Hee Andersen) is the protagonist, one of the members of the pilot test, and ‘The New Nurses’ follows him in his advances, the people who cheer him on, those who reject him, the anxiety he suffers from being approved your knowledge …

‘Borgen’ (Netflix)

IMDb

Another well-known Danish series of three seasons although, however, it seems that the production company will return to the plot and there will be new chapters for 2022, as we can read on IMDb. ‘Borgen’ starts when Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) achieves a good result in the elections not only because of his spontaneous message, but also because the previous prime minister has had a credit card scandal and his rival from the Labor party is you have made a mistake trying to manipulate the facts. Nyborg will have to face the task of forming a government while Katrine, a journalist, is devastated after her lover, the minister’s press officer (married with children) died of a heart attack and having to hide what happened.

SEE SERIES

‘Caught’ (Movistar +)

IMDb

If you are a lover of good series of criminals, investigation, police corruption … you should not miss the two seasons of ‘Trapped’, an Icelandic series that premiered in 2015 and has managed to attract the attention of millions of viewers for its ‘nordic noir’ quality and for having spectacular locations, including volcanoes. Andri Ólafsson (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) is the chief of police in a remote town in eastern Iceland where the effects of the 2008 crisis are still being felt. His job is very calm but, on a personal level, a storm is coming: wait the visit of his ex-wife with his new partner, and they want to take their two daughters. But there remains a challenge for Chief Ólafsson, because one fine day a fishing boat captures a frozen human torso. What’s your origin?

SEE SERIES

‘The Rain’ (Netflix)

IMDb

Last August the third and, for now, the last season of this apocalyptic project that has been recognized internationally and also in his country, Denmark, where it has been nominated in its ‘Goya’, premiered on Netflix. An Ebola-type virus has spread through the rain across Scandinavia and six years later, two brothers emerge from the bunker where their father took them to discover that virtually the entire population has disappeared. They will join a group of survivors to discover what signs of life there are in a practically abandoned area but, in a post-apocalyptic present like this, there are no rules and each one must manage their freedom in the best way they can … or want. Somewhat irregular, but intense.

SEE SERIES

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘The Restaurant’ (Filmin)

IMDb

It is very difficult to approach a series that has been sold as the Swedish ‘Downton Abbey’, despite the fact that it does not lack quality to compete with the mythical British fiction. ‘The Restaurant’ starts after the Second World War, when three brothers, the Löwanders, run a very elegant restaurant in Stockholm, the Djurgårdskällaren. The older brother will do it with more or less honest decisions; the medium, assuming the big changes that the place needs, and the little sister, more dreamy, wants to open a jazz joint while falling in love with one of the waiters. The matriarch, Helga, and the chef Stickan, will also control a family business where, with the passage of time and seasons, we see the evolution of society, the economy, fashion and the country.

SEE SERIES

‘Christmas at home’ (Netflix)

IMDb

If you’re not one of those into crime, thriller, or drama and want to experiment with some Nordic fiction, try Christmas at Home, a fun Bridget Jones comedy. There are only six chapters of half an hour, so it is perfect for a marathon, and in it you will discover Johanne (Ida Elisa Broch), a thirty-year-old without a partner who, just four weeks before Christmas Eve, tells her family that she will be accompanied for her boyfriend to family dinner. Johanne will start a frantic search to find this person in a few days and, in the rush, she meets the most geek people. Funny, funny and frivolous, full of the typical upbeat Christmas sentiments.

SEE SERIES

‘Rita’ (Netflix)

IMDb

We have already arrived, last August, to the fifth season of one of the oldest and most beloved Nordic series, ‘Rita’, which follows Rita Madsen (Mille Dinesen), a most open and outgoing teacher who enchants the students, with whom he connects very well, but that the parents do not like so much. Above all, because his personal life is a mess. Rita’s somewhat special methods mean that, above all, she is always fighting with the rest of the faculty in a series in which issues such as ‘bullying’, overprotection of parents, lack of respect for children are not left behind. teachers, etc.

SEE SERIES

‘Under the surface’ (Movistar +)

IMDb

Fifteen citizens are kidnapped and held on a train in the Copenhagen metro network. Faced with the government’s refusal to pay the four million euro ransom, the terrorists contacted the popular journalist Naja Toft (Paprika Steen), presenter of local news, in order to make the kidnapping public. The political consequences are not long in coming, especially as terrorists begin to leak controversial information about the past of the hostages to the press. The government contacts the special forces to organize a rescue team made up of Louise Falk (Sara Hjort Ditlevsen) and Philip Norgaard (Johannes Lassen), the latter deeply marked by the six months he was held hostage by Daesh while serving in the army.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io