Nordic countries face serious diversity problems

Hondurans, with uncertainty for alleged fraud with a view to the elections

Tegucigalpa, May 26 (EFE) .- Hondurans will be summoned this Thursday to the eleventh general elections on November 28, since their country returned to democracy in 1980, after almost two decades of military regimes, amid uncertainty about an alleged fraud that heralds the opposition. The call will be made by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on the national radio and television network, six months before the elections in which fourteen parties will participate, of which three, the National (in power), Libertad y Refundación (Free , the first political force) and the Liberal, are the most represented in Parliament. In the elections, whose call was preceded on Tuesday by the approval of the new Electoral Law by the Honduran Legislative, a president, three vice presidents, 298 municipal mayors, 128 deputies to the local Parliament and 20 to the Central American will be elected. The new law, which was approved by 109 of the 128 deputies that make up Parliament, is almost a copy of the previous one, according to executives of minority parties and analysts such as the first state attorney general, Ángel Edmundo Orellana. The day before, Orellana wrote on the social network Twitter that “The electoral bill agreed by the parties does not promote the modernization of the process, nor does it guarantee transparency in the scrutiny, because 98% of the current law is repeated and because the parties will continue to manipulate the results through their activists in the MER “(Receiving Electoral Tables). USA APPLAUDS APPROVAL OF NEW ELECTORAL LAW The approval of the new Honduran Electoral Law, recommended for several years by the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU) and countries such as the United States, was approved last hour after new requests in that regard from Washington. Upon learning about the approval of the new legal regulation on Tuesday, the US embassy in Tegucigalpa indicated in a message on Twitter that “We applaud @Congreso_HND for completing the long-awaited approval of the electoral reforms.” “The implementation of these reforms is the next important step towards a transparent electoral process in November,” adds the same message. The presidential candidate and deputy for the minority Innovation and Social Democratic Unity Party (Pinu-Sd), Doris Gutiérrez, told Efe that “the new Electoral Law does not respond to the expectations of the Honduran people, who in their vast majority wanted a second round “. He added that Hondurans also wanted “an electronic vote, a transparent transmission of guaranteed results and citizenship of the polling stations to prevent the (three) (majority) political parties from manipulating this process, which is a citizen process.” “Three political parties agreed, so we are from bipartisanship to tripartism, they are dividing the receiving electoral tables with the big spoon, in the same way the departmental and municipal electoral councils. So, wherever you see it, there is a concentration of power in these three games, “Gutiérrez emphasized. With the new electoral law, the three majority parties will exercise control of the polling stations, while the eleven minority parties will participate randomly, with people three meters from the tables where the votes are being counted, which is “absolutely ridiculous.” , said the presidential candidate. Salvador Nasralla, candidate of the recently founded Salvador Party of Honduras (PSH), told journalists that with the new Electoral Law he is being marginalized because he is “the only one” who can remove the current president of the country, Juan Orlando Hernández, from power. who has led the Executive for two consecutive terms, since January 2014. Hernández’s second term was punctuated by allegations of alleged fraud in the general elections of November 2017, according to the main opposition forces, in addition to still seeking reelection when the Constitution does not allow it under any modality. Nasralla accuses Hernández of “corrupt” and “drug trafficker”, and of wanting to continue in power so that the United States does not extradite him and convict him of drug trafficking, although the president has reiterated that he will hand over power on January 27, 2022 and rejected Accusations, from New York, that he is a drug trafficker. The PSH candidate also pointed out that, in advance, he warned that the electoral reforms would not work and that now what is going to happen is that thousands of Hondurans will migrate to the United States because they will not want to continue living “in a country run by crime. “. (c) EFE Agency