Nora Velázquez achieves her first leading role in “Impossible Things” – El Sol de México

A miracle happened to Nora Velázquez when she was 64 years old. Director Ernesto Contreras chose her as the protagonist of his film Impossible Things. That longing to head a story with a renowned filmmaker had finally arrived: the impossible became reality.

“It came as if God had sent me the light, as if he had performed a miracle for me. As if that guajiro dream of any actress who says’ why don’t I have the opportunity to work with a wonderful, talented, patient, warm, respectful director? I mean it. From my heart I am grateful to Ernesto for giving me this opportunity in my career. It’s a miracle, “says the actress in an interview with The Sun of Mexico.

Known for her character as Chabelita, Nora Velázquez already had a career as a film actress. He began with Jaime Humberto Hermosillo in María de mi corazón, with a small character, as with Paul Leduc in How do you see?

His most notorious appearances have occurred in recent years. Especially in La calle de la amargura (2015), directed by Arturo Ripstein, a role that caught the attention of Ernesto Contreras to add her to his cast and make her the star of his film.

“At 64 years old, this lead came to me and I said: ‘I’m going to be the senile revelation, what a father! “I always put humor to things in life. But the truth is I am grateful because after 40-odd years of careers, love and total dedication to my profession, things fell under their own weight; that saying is true ”.

In Impossible Things, Nora Velázquez plays Matilde, a woman who lives under the yoke of her husband (Salvador Garcini). When the death of her husband frees her, she finds herself lonely and without a sense of life. Thanks to Miguel (Benny Emmanuel), a young man who sells drugs in the street market in the neighborhood, discovers an outside world and the two join forces to transform their lives.

“It is interesting to know the lives of these two wonderful people. First, because you are very moved by the lives they are living. But it is beautiful when they are given the opportunity to meet and support each other. And suddenly they separate and an uncertainty comes, but each one is advancing because they gave each other strength when they were together ”.

Matilda’s story exposes the normalized violence that many women have with their partners, something with which Nora Velázquez herself manages to identify.

“I had a bit of a difficult situation but I managed to get out. That is what I would like to convey to women, that there is a possibility of achieving it. Of course, Matilde is lucky that her husband dies, but there are women who die because the husband throws her away, it is very sad. But it is great to see that a woman manages with her will to make the determination not to want to live with this man and leave, flee from that situation ”.

That is the objective that the actress wants to fulfill with her character in Impossible Things, “to send that message of ‘enough is enough !, no more!’”. And of course, show that life does not end at an age, but that any moment is a good time to start a new experience.

“There is important all the support that Miguelito gives her, because her husband had left her very crushed and perhaps without him, she would not have succeeded.”

Things Impossible debuted in the top ten of the Mexican box office two weeks ago. The film, with a script by Fanie Soto, is still on the billboard.