Nora González goes to the rescue of the mariachi – El Sol de México

Singer Nora González grew up surrounded by the mariachi culture. Remember that every weekend he went to charro tournaments, and even his relatives practiced that activity. Little by little he began to listen to norteño and band music, but he saw with sadness that the public was losing interest in those genres.

That is why he was happy when, in 2017, Christian Nodal released Adiós amor, and Luis Miguel presented the album México por siempre, because its success made other singers turn to see the regional.

“I don’t know what happened that year, but that’s when the mariachi renaissance began,” he says in a telephone interview with The Sun of Mexico.

Nora recognizes the work of reggaeton artists such as Maluma and Karol G, who through the songs 100 years and 200 glasses are bringing these Mexican styles to other audiences.

“I think that listening to singers of other genres venturing into mariachi, gives more diffusion to the songs. We need excellent artists who dare, if 5 years ago you went to a record company with mariachi material, they told you that not even the case, that it would not sell. I am very happy that we are putting it on the map ”.

To continue his work as a regional interpreter, he is about to release the album Charra Millennial, which includes duets with Lupita Infante, María Carmona and the female band Flor de Toloache, whom he admires since he saw them on television when they won the Latin Grammy. as Best Mariachi Music Album in 2017 (for The cute faces).

“I met them, but completely fan, I never thought that later in the years we would meet, much less collaborate. For me that is a dream come true and an honor ”.

The duet he performed with them is a cover of Lionel Richie’s song Lady, which they performed in their original language. For Nora it was a great challenge because she had never sung mariachi in English, but she feels very proud of the reception from the audience.

“It seemed quite risky to us, and we were afraid it would not be well received. We tried to be very meticulous in the whole recording process, luckily everything went well with our mini experiment and it was a success on digital platforms ”.

Reversing songs from other genres is not news for the singer; In 2017 he released his first EP (Mi corazoncito), where he included hits such as Tocando fondo by Kalimba, Todo Cambio by Camila and Without fear of anything by Alex Ubago.

Nora talks about how when she studied music at the University of Berkley a few years ago, her classmates from other countries were excited to hear her sing regionally. At that moment, he realized that the sounds that are so familiar to Mexicans represent a joy for those who do not know them.

For this reason, he emphasizes that taking up songs already known is an opportunity for the public to appreciate the beauty of mariachi. “For me it is a beautiful style, and the most elegant there is, so adapting more current themes helps to prove this.” On April 16 his album is released on platforms.