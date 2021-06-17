Nor would I have been crazy with Luis Miguel: Lorena Herrera reveals

I wouldn’t have been crazy with Luis Miguel: Lorena Herrera reveals | Instagram

The actress, Lorena Herrera, would reveal in an interview her feelings towards Luis Miguel and if he actually wooed her at some point.

Even if Luis Miguel She has always been a figure besieged by several women, it was Lorena Herrera who expressed her position regarding the sentimental life of the “Sol de México” and if at any time he had set his eyes on her.

Contrary to what was expected the “TV actress“She shared that she was never attracted to the singer, she even said:” I wouldn’t have been crazy with him. “

The famous Mazatlan star revealed the reasons why she says she would never have walked with the “Puerto Rican” and reveals if at any time he wooed her.

No, thank goodness no, because no, I never really liked it, so that’s good. All the women who now come out to say that they were the love of their life and that they presume that fleeting romance that we had and I don’t think I have given as many serious samples.

As is known, from a very young age, “LuisMi” has led a very busy sentimental life, in which countless figures of the show had romances with the interpreter of “Suave”.

Many of the supposed encounters would be reflected in the production of “Luis Miguel: The series”, which continued to uncover the mysterious life of the artist, as well as other key names of famous women who did not resist his charms.

For his part, Herrera reiterated that if he seemed a very attractive man, however, for the model who participated in various beauty contests, Lorena Herrera de La Vega, there must be something more than just attractive.

Very handsome, he would be a very successful singer, he will have a great voice, but he is not a role model, from what he has shown inwardly.

Likewise, he also commented that today many people romanticize the image of a famous person easily.

Because now I kind of see that people idealize nothing more because they are very famous, because they have a lot of money, because they are very pretty, because everything is operated on and that, that ends, that goes away. What matters is who you really are.

On the other hand, the “film actress” who has collaborated in around 56 films, questioned the “null” generosity on the part of Gallego Basteri, who has never heard of any charity work despite his great fortune he pointed.

I’ve never seen it be as you say, someone who donated a concert to the elderly or things like that, but hey.

That’s how he met Luis Miguel!

The remembered “collaborator of films and television programs” and actress of soap operas such as “Un little tuyo”, El Premio Mayor “,” Muchachitas “etc, shared with various media the meeting she had with the” Sol “where she met him closer,

It was at a popular Acapulco disco where most of the great figures met, and although many were crazy about him, she “was never really attracted to his personality,” she commented:

In Baby Oh, which were the times when you lived there every time you went to Acapulco. There he was and all the women were going crazy for him, Lorena said about how she met the singer.

The former wife of Roberto Assad and Armando González, alias, “El Muñeco” revealed the reasons for her null interest in being a mother.

Lorena Herrera de La Vega revealed, yes at some point she thought about freezing her eggs for the moment when she will seek to be a mother.