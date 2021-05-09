nor has it agreed with the autonomies nor has it reformed the law

After almost six months, the state of alarm has ended at 00.00 this Sunday. That’s when The decree that has given legal coverage to the curfew, to the perimeter closures, has declined and the limitation of the number of people who can meet both in public spaces and in the private sphere. From now on, the autonomous communities will approve the restrictions they deem appropriate, the higher courts will approve or reject them and, in case of discrepancy, the Supreme Court will have the last word.

The end of the alarm is preceded by political controversy: the Government decided not to extend it, arguing that the autonomies can control the virus with ordinary legislation, while several communities warned that the courts could reverse the restrictions. Be that as it may, the truth is that a glance at the newspaper library is enough to verify that Pedro Sánchez has failed to fulfill the promise to prepare an alternative legal plan and that has eluded the regional presidents in this de-escalation.

No dialogue with the autonomous communities

President Sánchez announced that he was not going to extend the alarm on April 6, when he stated that his intention was for “May 9 to be the end of the state of alarm.” “That is our objective, that is our purpose and for that we work,” he added. During that press conference in Moncloa, the president praised “the codecision system” articulated with the communities, but did not mention the conference of presidents, to which he proposed to give an important role when the government approved the decree.

It was, specifically, on October 29, 2020, when the Executive needed support to approve the six-month extension and agreed with ERC an amendment to the decree that establishes that “after four months of validity of this extension [es decir, a finales de febrero], the conference of regional presidents may formulate to the Government a proposal to lift the state of alarm “based on the evolution of the epidemic indicators and with the prior favorable agreement of the Interterritorial Council.

Although there was no formal request from the council, the Government has not wanted to convene the conference since October 26, 2020, despite the fact that Pablo Casado asked it in April precisely to discuss the end of the state of alarm. The current attitude of the Executive, moreover, contrasts with the one it maintained in the early stages of the pandemic: between March and June 2020 the conference of presidents was held on a weekly basis, then there was one in July, another in September, one more in October … and it has not met again.

No alternative legal umbrella

Sánchez has also failed to fulfill the promise to prepare an alternative legal framework to “manage the monitoring of the pandemic once the state of alarm is lifted”, as raised on May 20, 2020 in Congress. During the debate in that plenary session, the president He assured that he would analyze “necessary” and “very concrete” reforms in up to four laws: the General of Health, 1986; that of the national health system, 2003; the one of Public Health, of 2011; and the National Security Law, 2015.

A week earlier, on May 13, Vice President Carmen Calvo had also referred to the need to “address some important legislative reforms” to address possible spikes in the absence of an alarm decree. “We want to end the state of alarm, but we have to equip ourselves (…) in case there is a rebound, not having to use Article 116 of our Constitution. Exiting the alarm means equipping ourselves with important instruments (…). legislative reform projects will come very quickly, “he said.

However, with a view to ending the alarm, the Government has only approved another decree that allows communities ask the Supreme Court to endorse those restrictions that affect fundamental rights. The measure does not guarantee that they can maintain the curfew or the perimeter closures, but allows recourse to the High Court if the higher courts do not endorse the proposals of the regional presidents in the first instance. In addition, the Supreme Court will “unify” doctrine and prevent one region from applying one measure and another not.

Calvo criticizes the “political game”

Regarding the conference of presidents, Vice President Calvo said this Thursday in Onda Cero that it will be convened “before the end of half of this year”, but criticized that “some regional presidents” criticized the conferences that were held during the first part of the pandemic and now claim it. “We did 17 or 18 [conferencias] And some presidents said it was a Sunday morning mass, which was useless, “insisted Calvo, who recalled that Sánchez is the president who has called her” more than ever. “

Regarding the end of the alarm decree, the Government insists that the Interterritorial Council, the regional powers and the possibility of resorting to the Supreme Court constitute a sufficient framework to control the virus, although he does not hide that it is also a question of political cost: “Those who told us that there was no need for an alarm, now they tell us that it is necessary (…). It is much more comfortable for the Government to assume what we have assumed. There has been a lot of political game and the Government has assumed great responsibilities,” he said Bald.