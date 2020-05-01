There is no quarantine, nor pandemic that makes forget the memory of Ayrton Senna in Brazil, where some of his fans approached this Friday the Sao Paulo cemetery where the remains of the pilot lie on the 26th anniversary of his tragic death on the Ímola track. .

The triple world champion in Formula One is still longed for in a Brazil that today battles against the advance of the new coronavirus, which already leaves the country with almost 6,000 deaths and more than 85,000 confirmed cases.

On May 1 of each year, he usually gathers dozens of supporters in the Morumbí cemetery, but not the greatest global pandemic of the last century has broken with tradition.

In this atypical and strange 2020 they have been less because of the measures of social isolation adopted in Sao Paulo, as well as in the other 26 states of the country, although the sentiment is the same: a deep admiration that goes back generations.

“It is an example of struggle, of claw, of determination and we could not stop coming here today to pay some kind of tribute, remember him and that he does not fall into oblivion,” Andrei Comerlato, who had not even been born when he died, told Efe. Senna.

It is on the highest part of a hill in the Morumbi cemetery where the body of the legendary pilot rests, under a bronze plaque with the epitaph: “Nothing can separate me from the love of God.”

The tree that crowns the hill is still surrounded by Brazilian flags and next to the grave there are fresh flowers with a sign that says “Thank you Beco!”, Which is how he was known off the slopes.

Andrei and his girlfriend have spent a few minutes at that point to pay tribute to him and convey that his idol “is always present in the life of all Brazilians.”

Senna was born on March 12, 1960 in Sao Paulo and died at the age of just 34 in a San Marino Grand Prix that should never have been held, marked by misfortune, because the day before Austrian pilot Roland Ratzenberger died after an almost frontal collision with the protection barrier.

In Sunday’s race, the Brazilian lost control of his car at 300 kilometers per hour as he entered the Tamburello turn and crashed into the wall as he completed the seventh lap.

The cause of the accident was a broken steering rod. The tremendous impact caused a part of the front suspension to be thrown against his helmet, causing serious brain injuries and his subsequent death.

His farewell was a national commotion and he left an orphan in a country that has not since lifted a world championship in the highest motorsport category.

More than a quarter of a century later and in the midst of the serious coronavirus crisis, tributes to the triple world champion (1988, 1990 and 1991) take place inside and outside the country.

The Italian team Ferrari joined today the sentiment of millions of Brazilians by remembering on their social networks what they described as one of their “greatest rivals”.

Its two current pilots, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the German Sebastian Vettel, also expressed their admiration for the figure of Senna.

“As a child I used to watch Formula 1 with my father. The first race I remember is when he won in Brazil in 1991,” said the German driver, a four-time world champion in the category.

In Brazil, the Ayrton Senna Institute, a non-profit organization led by the pilot’s family and focused on improving the education of young people, also evoked his legacy.

“In 26 years, his values ​​are alive and, even at such a delicate moment for all of us, his history rescues the strength and determination that we all need to move forward,” said the entity.

In the Morumbi cemetery, Andrei Comerlato is convinced that if Senna were in this world, the coronavirus crisis would be less crisis, at least in Brazil.

“We would have a much more positive scenario” due to its “strength” and its power to “influence” the Brazilian population, he concludes.

Carlos Meneses Sánchez