Nonito interminable and Linares already leaving

We enjoyed two good fights this weekend. Devin Haney survived a brutal blow at the end of the tenth inning to beat a Jorge Linares on the scorecards whom he dominated on the basis of speed and technical superiority until his cardio began to fail. He suffered in the last episodes of the combat. The regular WBC lightweight champion, showed evolution in his boxing, but also exposed natural deficiencies that, against other rivals, can cost him dearly.

Nonito Donaire, for his part, amazes the world with its validity. At 38 years old, he respects his age and changes vertigo for caution, betting all his tickets to power and brief, lethal explosiveness. That dynamite used wisely at key moments, allowed him to hurt the Frenchman as early as the third round, sending him to the canvas twice, to finish off the destruction in the fourth round.

The victory was transcendent, epic, but the most attractive thing seems to be what awaits the endless Filipino. Inoue or Rigondeaux? I tell you about it in this video.