Nonito Donaire, world champion again

Photos: Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

Nonito Donaire be champion again. Fourteen years after winning his first world title at four different weights, the “Filipino Flash” solidified his Hall of Fame credentials with a sensational fourth-round KO victory over Nordine oubaali to capture the WBC world bantamweight title last night in the main event at Health Sports Park in Carson, California at a Premier Boxing Champions gala.

“The king has returned”Donaire smiled afterward. “I love crowds. All my friends, family, all the boxing fans that came, thank you very much. You are wonderful”.

Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KO) is now the oldest world champion in bantamweight history. He did it with his left hand, which has been the calling card of his career by taking down Nordine oubaali (17-1, 12 KO) three times total.

“Being at this age, 38 years old, is not the question, it is about my performance”Donaire said. “About my ability to grow. I think your age does not matter, but your mental strength. What I learned from the fight against Naoya Inoue is that I am back. I can still compete at this level. The whole time I wasn’t fighting, I was learning. I’m ready for the next one.

Donaire came out firmly in the center of the ring waiting for the moment his hands to enter, while Oubaali moved and in and out with enthusiasm. In the third round, a left crochet dropped Oubaali. The Frenchman got up on unsteady legs and Donaire looked for the final blow, which could have been the one he achieved with another left crochet at the end of the same round. Oubaali got up very touched and referee Jack Reiss could have stopped him, but let him go to the corner for the minute of rest.

The end came quickly in the fourth. Donaire landed a left uppercut that sent him to the canvas for the third and final time at 1’52.

“Three decades of being a world champion. I came here and it felt really good. Today I knew exactly what was going to happen. He knew exactly what he was going to do. I think he was very focused on the gym. He was very, very focused. It felt really good coming in and I was grateful to have this opportunity. Tonight was something I had to show the world that I am back and stronger than ever. Something I learned from the Inoue fight was to go kill. And that’s exactly what I did. I was patient, but I knew he was hurt enough to knock him out. “

In the bottom, Subriel Matías, of Puerto Rico, (17-1, 17 KO) gave another display of power, breaking the hitherto unbeaten Batyr Jukembayev (18-1, 14 KO) until Jukembayev’s corner stopped the fight after eight riveting rounds.

“I think this is what everyone expected. Everyone knew it was going to be a great war “Matías said. “This was going to end by knockout. I’m glad it was me who knocked him out.

Matías sits as one of the best in the superlight, but it was not easy. The Kazakh Jukembayev came out strong, but Matías never stopped taking a step forward. After a clear sixth round for the Puerto Rican, Jukembayev returned to his corner with both eyes closed. The accumulation of blows was enough to convince Jukembayev’s corner to call for the fight to be stopped in the eighth.

Matías-Jukembayev