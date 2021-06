Nonito Donaire has revitalized his career with his latest victory over Nordine oubaali.

Although he is scheduled to face John Riel Casimero on August 14, “Flash” spoke about a possible rematch with Naoya inoue.

“Some people call me crazy about these things, but I love that fight and I want to repeat it. It drives, motivates and inspires me. I get up early and it makes me enjoy being in the gym »declared the Filipino.