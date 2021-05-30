Nonito Donaire ran over Nordine Oubaali

For the WBC bantamweight title, Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) made history by becoming the oldest boxer in history to capture a world title in his division with a fourth-round knockout over the previously undefeated. Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs).

Oubaali was nearly knocked out late in the third, and the competition was allowed to continue when Ouballi fell hard on the bell and had no idea where he was.

Donaire continued to land the big shots in the fourth, sending Ouballi a third time against the ropes and the fight was cut short.