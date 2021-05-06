Nonillizos: this was the birth of a woman who gave birth to 4 boys and 5 girls

After spending two weeks in a Moroccan hospital, Halima Cisse became the first mother of nonuplets in the world.

Halima Cisse is 25 years old. In 2020, she found out that she was pregnant. As her process progressed, the doctors who treated her in Mali gave her a news that took the air out of him: I was expecting seven babies. She was one of the extremely rare cases of women who they conceived more than two lives in their womb.

Today, after eight months of preparing, while giving birth she received another unexpected news: instead of expecting seven children, two more were on the way. After a thorough labor, Halima became the first Malian woman to have nonuplets: nine children in the same pregnancy.

A strenuous cesarean section

“I am very happy,” her husband told the BBC. “My wife and the babies are fine.” That was the first testimony that the international media had about the case of Cisse, the woman who had just receive nipples.

The cesarean section was performed in Morocco, where she was transferred by the Malian government. Only there could he receive the specialized medical attention he needed, amid the health crisis due to COVID-19. After several hours, the woman gave birth to 5 girls and 4 boys.

The doctors in charge of the case reported that all the babies had been born healthy. The case of the 9 brothers caught the attention of Fanta Siby, Minister of Health of Mali, who followed the story closely: it is very rare for all siblings to survive such a birth.

The case of the Cisse family is different. Today, Halima and her husband prepare for a life with a large family. After the massive delivery, you will finally be able to return home with a Guiness Record: it is the woman who has given birth to the most babies at the same time that there is a record in history.

