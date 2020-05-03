▲ The athlete, sheathed in her winged suit, which she uses to launch herself into the void from alpine peaks.Photo Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. a10

Paris The Swiss adventurer Géraldine Fasnacht seemed not to know fear. He planned like a bird thousands of meters high, but he met the stark face of fear with the coronavirus pandemic, first when he caught it and then with confinement after suffering from Covid-19.

We are not invincible against the virus, says Fasnacht, whose husband is infected and probably her four-month-old baby.

In the town of Verbier, located in the Alps and known as ‘Mecca’ for the followers of freeride, an extreme discipline of skiing that consists of launching into wild descents, is where the 39-year-old athlete fights the coronavirus.

The Swiss explains that she felt weak and in pain, but that at first she did not associate her condition with the Covid-19. Until she lost her taste and smell, and her husband developed more severe symptoms.

He was completely inert for two days, he had a high fever, the athlete relates the symptoms of anguish; “I had back pain, but he couldn’t even touch him, I had the impression that he was putting a knife in his back.

Many uncertainties

It is the fear of not being able to control anything. What bothers me is the unknown. There is nothing certain, many uncertainties, and it worries me because I like to control things, the unknown terrifies me, he adds.

The athlete, who started skiing at the age of two, while learning to walk, grew up sliding on the snow on her board. Triple winner of the Verbier Xtreme (the most important freeride event), she also excels in skydiving, base jump and wingsuit.

Expeditions in total autonomy to the lands of Baffin (Arctic), going through her historic jump of 2014 when she became the first woman to do so from the mythical alpine summit of the Matterhorn (4,478 meters altitude), are part of her curriculum . But no experience panicked him like being in the face of the disease that paralyzed the planet in 2020.

It’s not just about me, there’s the baby, I look him in the eye every day, I take his temperature. I discover what it is to be a mom and take care of another person, says the athlete who thought she was protected by her healthy lifestyle.

Now I am a mother and I care that I have contracted a virus. I don’t know where it will stop, we may not be immunized, we don’t know if it can be reactivated; This tires and stresses me, he adds.

But above all he has lived, this experience has reminded him that feeling invincible is a mirage.

“When I jumped from the Matterhorn, when I did the first base jump jump in Antarctica, when I won the Verbier Xtreme multiple times or walked extremely wild slopes that I had put on my list years ago; you have the impression of being invincible, but we can all get sick, even me ”, he admits.

