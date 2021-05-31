None like Her: Natanael Cano

None like her, we bet that’s what you think when you fall in love with someone ehh ?? Deny it, deny us, you can’t because it’s that real, but the truth is that we usually idealize the person in question, and that’s what’s wrong, what’s not wrong is dedicating a song as beautiful as None like Ella de Natanael Cano someone special. Or not?

This song premiered last Friday, May 28, and it has really been a success, just three days after its premiere, the official video clip of None like her exceeds almost half a million reproductions.

None like her, is what we say right? “Hey friend and how is the girl you like, tell us about her, and then you answer, (She is different, she is unique, there is no one like her”, is that so, or are we flying? like this, or at least that’s how we do it here XD.

Natanael Cano premiered his new material entitled None like her last Friday and it has turned out to be a success, the song is so romantic, so dedicated, so many of those lyrics that make you sigh and make you think of that special person.

Not only think, dedicate it, in fact you could reach or ask someone to be your partner, this song is definitely the idea, or you can even dedicate it for the first month, or the anniversary.

The beautiful thing is not only dedicating the song, the ideal is that you really feel it, that this love is not disposable as all relationships are lately, and that is what Natanael Cano tells us in his new song called “Nobody like her “

And you tell us, who are you going to dedicate it to? https://youtu.be/5h3GkCOiPFI