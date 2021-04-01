Non-tax filers will receive the stimulus check starting April 7



The IRS will issue stimulus checks to people who are not required to file taxes.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The IRS and the Treasury Department announced that people who normally do not file a tax return can expect to receive their stimulus checks on April 7.

The IRS says that most payments will be electronic and will come in the form of direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards.

“IRS employees are working tirelessly to deliver Economic Impact Payments back to the nation’s taxpayers as quickly as possible. Our teams immediately began processing the data we received last week for federal benefit recipients.“Said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS said it began working with other federal agencies last year to start sending stimulus checks to people who are not required to file taxes.

“This action, which had never occurred in previous stimulus efforts, minimized the risk and burdens to the American public during the pandemic. Due to regular changes in the federal benefit population, the IRS needed to receive updated information this month from other government agencies, ”according to the statement, according to Fox 8.

The IRS added that the Get My Payment tool will not be updated until April 3-4 for beneficiaries who are expecting a payment next week.

