Paving Great Futures, a non-profit organization based in southeast San Diego, will distribute 350 hygiene aid packages on Saturday to help families facing financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Distribution will take place at 4 p.m. until supplies run out, just outside Westfield Plaza Bonita, near the entrance to Sweetwater Road, organizers said.

The mall operator, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Corporation, donated the packages. They include baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, and toiletries.

“In this time of crisis, it is important that we take care of each other as much as we can,” said Armand King, chief operations officer for Paving Great Futures. “These toiletries and hygiene items will be a slight burden for people in need.”

The organization serves San Diego’s at-risk communities, primarily Southeast San Diego neighborhoods, through economic and social development programs. Most of its programs have been put on hold, except for the one serving previously imprisoned young adults.

“In-person meetings are crucial to your survival,” said King. “We cannot be virtual for them.”

Early in the state’s stay-at-home order, residents began asking Paving Great Futures for help navigating county resources, he said.

Charles Muhammad, who is from the I Am My Brothers Keeper organization, volunteers at the weekly food distribution event at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation on May 12, 2020 in San Diego, California.

(Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The families and individuals they serve were already dealing with food insecurity and financial difficulties before COVID-19, he said.

In late March, Paving Great Futures collaborated with the nonprofit I am My Brother’s Keeper to distribute food in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Some young adult program participants volunteer for Paving Great Futures at weekly food distributions every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in Lincoln Park.

About 400 vehicles show up to food distributions each week, King said.