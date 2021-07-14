Non-professional clubs must assign their audiovisual rights to the RFEF

07/14/2021 at 11:54 AM CEST

Yesterday the Council of Ministers approved a new Royal Decree 15/2021 and that once again modifies the Royal Decree of Centralized Sales in force since April 30, 2015.

Drafting that, as IUSPORT anticipates and SPORT has confirmed, affects the commercialization of the rights of non-professional clubs and that they must assign this commercialization to the RFEF, as organizer of the competitions.

Although it was already known, the new wording also makes it clear that the audiovisual rights of the new professional women’s league will be marketed by the new entity that is constituted, not by the RFEF.

Royal Decree-Law 5/2015, of April 30, has been modified, “clarifying”, says the preamble of the new RDL, the rules and procedures to be applied for the joint commercialization of audiovisual rights by the RFEF, as organizing entity state and non-professional competitions.

To this end, the mandatory transfer by the participants in official national soccer competitions of the powers of joint marketing of the audiovisual rights included in the scope of this royal decree-law is established.

Likewise, regarding the obligations of the entities participating in the National League Championship, “the recipients and purposes of the funds contributed as a solidarity contribution to the development of amateur football and federative infrastructures, as well as to the improvement of the competitiveness of non-professional categories “.

It also addresses the form of distribution of the income to be obtained from the commercialization of the audiovisual rights of national competitions organized by the RFEF, clarifying that the “income from the Super Cup will be used to promote amateur football” and introducing the criteria for the distribution of resources from other competitions, which will be allocated among the clubs or entities participating in each of them according to the criteria approved by them, by majority and for the entire period to be sold, within the framework of the specific bodies created by the RFEF for this purpose.

APPROVED TEXT

Article 3. Modification of Royal Decree-Law 5/2015, of April 30, of urgent measures in relation to the commercialization of the exploitation rights of audiovisual content of professional football competitions.

“Royal Decree-Law 5/2015, of April 30, on urgent measures in relation to the commercialization of the exploitation rights of audiovisual content of professional football competitions, is amended as follows:

One. Paragraph 2 of article 2 is modified, which is worded in the following terms:

“two. Participation in an official national soccer competition will necessarily entail the transfer by its owners to the organizing entity of the powers of joint marketing of the audiovisual rights included in the scope of application of this royal decree-law.

For the purposes of this royal decree-law, and without prejudice to the powers recognized in the general sports legislation, the following will be considered as organizing entity:

a) The National Professional Soccer League, regarding the National League Championship of the First and Second Division.

b) The Royal Spanish Football Federation, with respect to the SM el Rey Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and the rest of the national competitions that it organizes, both male and female, in all specialties of the modality of football as long as such competitions are not declared professional competitions. As of this declaration, the Professional League created for this purpose will acquire the status of organizing entity. “

Two. Letter c) of article 6.1 is modified, which is worded as follows:

«C) 2% will be delivered to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, as a solidarity contribution to the development of amateur football and federative infrastructures as well as to improving the competitiveness of non-professional categories. This amount may be increased within the framework of the agreement referred to in article 28 of Royal Decree 1835/1991, of December 20, on Spanish Sports Federations and the Registry of Sports Associations. Of this 2 percent, 50 percent will be allocated to the federations of territorial scope, depending on the number of licenses, for the purposes and in accordance with the distribution criteria that the Government determines by regulation. The remaining 50% will be applied to the activities of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for the promotion and development of the Spanish football teams in all specialties, the promotion of amateur football and the provision of the necessary own infrastructures, in the terms that are established by regulation. “

Three. Section 1 of article 8 is modified, which now has the following wording:

“1. The Royal Spanish Football Federation may directly market the audiovisual rights of the SM el Rey Cup and the Spanish Super Cup in accordance with article 4. It may also directly market, under the terms provided in article 2.2, the other competitions at a state level that organizes, both male and female, in a competition and publicity regime, and subject to the provisions of article 4.5.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation will distribute the income obtained from the commercialization of the rights of the SM el Rey Cup in accordance with the following criteria:

a) 60% of the income will be allocated to the teams of the National Professional Football League and will be allocated in accordance with the rules set forth in article 5. For the purposes of applying criterion 1 of letter b) of article 5.3, only those entities that compete in the round of 16 of the competition during the last five seasons will be taken into consideration, with the following weighting: Champion 22 percent; Runner-up, 16 percent; Semifinalists, 9%, Quarterfinals, 6%, Eighth Finals, 2.5%.

b) The remaining 40% will be allocated to the promotion of amateur football and the teams of other categories that participate in the competition.

Within the Royal Spanish Football Federation, a management body of the same composition as that established in article 7 will be established, with two specialties:

a) The president of the National Professional Football League will be replaced by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

b) A club from the Second Division B, elected by the sports clubs or public limited companies of that category, shall be a member of the body.

This body will have the functions set forth in letters a), d), e) and g) of article 7.1 referring to the Copa de HM el Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation will distribute the income obtained from the commercialization of each of the other competitions among the clubs or entities participating in each of them according to the criteria approved by them, by majority and for the entire period to be commercialized. , within the framework of the specific bodies that the Royal Spanish Football Federation will create for this purpose.

In any case, the distribution criteria will include sporting results, the social impact of each of the clubs, the promotion of the youth academy and grassroots football.

Of the income that correspond to each of the clubs, they must allocate, through the Royal Spanish Football Federation, 2.5 percent of them to finance a Compensation Fund from which the sports entities that descend the category that was jointly marketed; and 3% that will be used as a solidarity contribution to the whole of amateur football and to the infrastructures necessary for its proper development.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation will distribute this 3% as follows: 1% to the Autonomous Federations, depending on the number of licenses issued; 1% to the promotion of the category object of commercialization in the national and international markets; and 1% to all Spanish teams in non-absolute categories and to the Federation’s own infrastructures. “