Non-organic beef can contain dangerous bacteria and cause food poisoning



A recent study led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, notes that organic meat variants are significantly better for health.

Photo: Image by vika-imperia550 on Pixabay / Pixabay

While the current health and nutrition trend promotes a plant-based diet, not everyone is willing to stop enjoying a delicious cut of meat, which is entirely valid. However, it is important to make healthy decisions, today we know very clearly that the type and amount of meat we consume will make a significant difference. That is why everyone talks about the benefits of consuming organic meat, in terms of nutrients, meat in general (whether organic or not) contains practically the same proteins, vitamins and minerals. Although it is a fact that organic options are of great help to avoid taking harmful hormones and antibiotics. However, new research comes in to give us an added incentive to buy organic meat. The reason? It is an alternative that is less likely to contain harmful bacteria that could increase your risk of foodborne illness.

A new study led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, found that non-organic meat is more likely to contain multi-drug resistant organisms that can leave meat eaters in a much higher risk of food poisoning and other health risks. Study first author Gabriel K. Innes stated that multidrug resistant organisms are germs that can cause infections that are harder for doctors to treat with antibiotics and this can lead to longer stays in medical care, higher costs incurred and above all in more deaths.

The study was based on analyzing data on bacterial contamination in four types of meat: chicken breast, pork chop, ground beef, and ground turkey. The interesting thing is that it was carried out for a period of six years, that is, about 40,000 samples were analyzed between 2012 and 2017. The researchers included all kinds of observations and details: they observed how the meat was produced (that is, how the meat was raised. animals, including what they ate) and how it was processed (packaged in a facility), with the aim of better understand the connection between meat and contamination.

What did you find? About 4% of the samples produced and processed in non-organic facilities were contaminated with pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses like E. coli and salmonella. Meanwhile, less than 1% of organically produced meat samples that were processed in “split” processing facilities (handling organic and conventional meat) were contaminated. It is worth mentioning that the researchers pointed out that those animals that are raised on farms that follow organic practices, which are taken at the end of their life to facilities that exclusively process organic meat they are the safest to consume. In fact, the study even revealed that among conventionally produced meats, those that were also processed in facilities that exclusively handled conventional meats they were contaminated with bacteria a third of the time. On the other hand, conventional meats handled in divided facilities were contaminated with bacteria a quarter of the time.

These types of findings come to confirm that the way food animals are raised and processed, is very relevant and important not only for the health of the animal, but for human health. Finally, not all people are interested in changing to a plant-based eating style, so the suggestion of specialists is to bet on a diet inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle. In which the consumption of red meat is merely occasional and always as a complement, in a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy and healthy fats. The most important? When you decide to eat red meat, pork or chicken, bet on investing a little more in organic variants, not only will they avoid the presence of pathogens that deteriorate your health, they are the future in the prevention of chronic diseases.

–

It may interest you: