Non-meat eaters have healthier biomarkers than carnivores



Vegetarians have a lower risk of chronic diseases.

Reducing your meat consumption can improve your health indicators. Recent research in the UK found that vegetarians have low levels of biomarkers associated with various diseases than those people who eat meat.

Biomarkers are medical signs that can measure good or bad health effects, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and other chronic diseases. These markers have been used to evaluate the effect of diets on health.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow examined 19 biomarkers of blood and urine related to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, liver, bone and joint health, and kidney function.

The research was presented at the European Obesity Congress (ECO). The study analyzed data from 177,723 healthy adults aged 37 to 73 from the UK Biobank.

Vegetarians with lower risk of chronic diseases

The analysis found that vegetarians have levels plus significantly lower levels of 13 biomarkers, including total cholesterol and “bad” cholesterol (LDL), among other markers related to cardiovascular diseases, liver function, as well as the growth and proliferation of cancer cells.

Vegetarian participants also had lower levels of beneficial biomarkers, including “good” cholesterol (HDL), vitamin D, and calcium. Additionally, they had higher levels of triglycerides in the blood and a protein called cystatin-C, suggesting poorer kidney condition.

Less meat and a higher consumption of fruits and vegetables

The best health markers for vegetarians may be due to the fact that in addition to not eating red meat and processed meat that has been linked to heart disease and some types of cancer, mainly colon cancer. These people tend to consume more vegetables, fruits, and nuts that contain more nutrients, fiber, and other beneficial compounds.

Studies have shown that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of disease and promote a longer life.

Nutrition experts don’t want you to stop eating red meat, but they do suggest cutting back on red meat and instead choosing healthy options and increasing your intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains.

“Nutritional differences may help explain why vegetarians appear to have lower levels of disease biomarkers that can lead to cell damage and chronic disease,” said Dr. Carlos Celis-Morales, who led the research.

Doctors suggest reducing your meat intake and choosing healthy options like fatty fish and chicken. Fatty fish is a rich source of protein, omega-3s and other essential nutrients such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D. Fatty fish include salmon, sardines, trout, tuna, and herring.

