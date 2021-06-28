Non-invasive method for the diagnosis of celiac disease

Celiac disease is a complex autoimmune disorder that affects genetically predisposed people. It is estimated that 1% of the population suffers from this disease.

Currently, in order to diagnose celiac disease, it is necessary to perform an endoscopy, a test that is also very unpleasant, expensive and sometimes unnecessary. On the one hand, patients with celiac disease symptoms undergo an endoscopy, but the symptoms: stomach pain, weight loss or anemia, are very common, similar to other diseases of the digestive system. In turn, the genetic variant that confers the highest risk of developing celiac disease is present in a high percentage of the healthy population. Consequently, many non-celiac patients with symptoms and genetics at risk undergo an endoscopy unnecessarily.

Now, some researchers from the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) and Ikerbasque, in collaboration with specialists from the Biodonostia and Biocruces institutes and the Txagorritxu and Galdakao Hospitals, have developed a non-invasive method to aid in the diagnosis of the disease celiac disease using saliva. In this research it has been shown that it is possible to considerably reduce the number of endoscopies, which are currently carried out through a non-invasive method of diagnosis.

The procedure they have carried out was as follows: First, they confirmed that it was possible to capture the same inflammation in the saliva that is observed in the intestine of celiacs. Subsequently, inflammation was quantified in saliva samples from celiac patients and non-celiac subjects. These saliva samples were also analyzed for celiac disease risk genetics. With these data: inflammation and risk genetics, a predictive formula was developed. The predictive capacity of this model was blindly tested on 100 saliva samples, with a 73% success rate. In addition, the predictive model presented a sensitivity of 91%, which represents a 91% success rate among people with celiac disease.

Ainara Castellanos and Maialen Sebastian. (Photo: Ikerbasque)

Ainara Castellanos, principal investigator of the study, and Maialen Sebastian, predoctoral student, consider that the method they have developed “is very useful for screening patients with suspected celiac disease before carrying out endoscopy.” Likewise, they have recognized that, despite the good results obtained with their prediction model, it is not 100% accurate, so the current traditional method of diagnosis cannot be totally ruled out. Consequently, those responsible for this study propose to perform an endoscopy only on people predicted by this model as having celiac disease, which would allow a considerable reduction in the number of endoscopies that are currently being performed.

Likewise, they have shown that the disease risk genetics can also be analyzed in the same saliva sample, so it can also be a non-invasive alternative to genetic tests in blood, since the collection of saliva samples is more comfortable than drawing blood. (Source: UPV / EHU)