The National Statistics Institute (INE) has reported this Friday thatthe closure of hotel establishments and other tourist accommodationshort stay, camping and caravan parking to the general public determined by the state of alarm has made thetourist activity in these establishments during the month of April has been null. Thus, non-hotel overnight stays fell 100% in the fourth month of the year.

Statistics recalls that an order of March 19 that developed the provisions of the first decree of the state of alarm determined thesuspension of the opening to the public of all hotels and tourist accommodationand other short-stay accommodation, camping sites, caravan parks and other similar establishments, located anywhere in the national territory.

Thus, from March 19, the hotel establishments were progressively closing, leavingcompletely suspended its activity on March 26or.

Thus, during the month of April the tourist apartments, camping sites, rural tourism accommodation and tourist hostels located in the national territory were closed for the performance of any tourist activity. Therefore, the number of open establishments, places offered, travelers received and overnight stays “arezero throughout the national territory“explains the organism.

Although some establishments were opened in April to house essential service workers, such as health workers, European regulations consider that they did not carry out tourist activities, so their flows are not included in the statistics.

The latest data on non-hotel overnight stays, corresponding to the month of March, reflected ahistorical decline of 63.2% compared to March 2019, with only 2.5 million overnight stays, due to the health crisis and the progressive closure of establishments decreed in the state of alarm.

