Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from pornstars land on Ethereum

Eros and art have always existed side by side, the former being an inexhaustible source of inspiration and the latter a universal vehicle of expression. The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) tool represents a new and powerful medium available to artists, both on the creative side thanks to the technological possibilities it enables, and on the economic side for the creation of new sales and distribution paradigms.

The blockchain startup PornVisory wanted to unite all these elements by creating a new project called PornVisory ART, through which it will give space to artists of all expressive forms (painting, drawing, photography) who will be able to publish their works with erotic content. .

To launch the new initiative, PornVisory ART has obtained the rights to a series of actors from the world of adult entertainment, whose images will be used in a series of NFTs whose first launch is scheduled for the end of April.

The first two characters will be Martina Smeraldi and Max Felicitas , who will appear in a series of 6 designs created in different styles and published with varying degrees of rarity.

In addition, there is the possibility of get cashback in PVY, the token at the heart of the PornVisory ecosystem, and a “real” surprise that can be obtained with the last drop from each actor.

PornVisory was born in the second half of 2020, with an editorial project currently in the expansion phase and with a strong presence in blockchain through a Decentralized Flexible Organization created within the DFOhub ecosystem.

The company also announced that it plans to expand into the NFT world through a trading card game , which is scheduled to launch in the last quarter of 2021.