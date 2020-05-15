With the restriction, citizens of both nations can only cross the border for essential purposes such as work or trade, not for tourism or shopping.

The United States ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, informed his compatriots that non-essential trips, that is, recreational and visits by family members, will most likely have to be extended beyond May 19 between the two countries.

“Bliss restriction was extended in mid-April and is now due to expire on May 19, but will most likely be extended again“The diplomat said in a message broadcast on his social networks.

A message to US citizens in Mexico / A message to US citizens in Mexico pic.twitter.com/1zRXx1iuIg – Ambassador Christopher Landau (@USAmbMex) May 14, 2020

Last month, the governments of the United States and Mexico agreed to close their borders to non-essential travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This means that citizens of both nations cannot cross the border except when they do it for essential purposes, that is, for work or commerce.

In this regard, Landau expressed his disappointment and concern due to numerous reports that US citizens with legal residence on both sides of the border are not observing these restrictions.

The ambassador strongly urged citizens on both sides of the dividing line not to take unnecessary trips during the health emergency.

“In this pandemic each and every one of us, regardless of nationality, has a potential disease factor, please act responsibly and respectfully for your families, your friends, and your neighbors along the border.” he asked.

“If your trip is not necessary, you can wait,” he emphasized. (Ntx)