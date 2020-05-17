What you should know

More than 40,000 people in the tri-state area have died from COVID-19, including New York’s “probable” deaths. NJ death toll topped 10,000 on Friday, while NYC’s topped 20,000 a day earlier. Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted his “PAUSE” order for the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Central New York regions. and Finger Lakes in New York beginning at 12:01 am Friday. New York has met 4 out of 7 benchmarks, so its opening has been delayed. All state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware may reopen on May 22. Separately, NJ will open a limited number of in-person polling places for its primary on July 7, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

NEW YORK – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will resume nonessential surgeries in Westchester and Suffolk counties. In addition, he announced that starting June 1 horse racing and chariot racing at Watkins Glen International Racetrack could reopen without spectators.

The two measures mark a further step in the governor’s effort to reopen the state, this one day after 5 of the 10 regions of New York, designated by the governor, initiated Phase 1 of his reopening plan.

The Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions reached the seven benchmarks required to enter Phase I and were allowed to reopen a few more businesses, with caution, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said Saturday that horse racing on 11 tracks across New York State will resume from June 1 without spectators, including those at the Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Park racetracks. Likewise, the chariot races will return without an audience at the Watkins Glen International racetrack. He also said that outpatient and non-essential surgeries will resume in 49 of New York’s 62 counties, including those in Westchester and Suffolk counties.

“There was a period when hospitals were basically dealing with COVID-19 patients,” he said. “We are past that period; if you need medical attention, if you need a medical procedure, you should get it. “

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy followed Cuomo’s announcement with the reopening of his own news, declaring that fishing and rented boats could resume operations on Sunday at 6 a.m. M. sanitation measures.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said Saturday that he will allow sport fishing and rented boats starting Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. m., but following hygiene and distancing measures.

Murphy insists that reopening efforts in the Garden State advance with the support of the data. As reported on Saturday that hospitalizations, admissions for patients in intensive care units and the use of respirators have decreased in New Jersey.

These steps toward the return of labor forces and activities to pre-pandemic operations face bleak milestones: New Jersey had 10,249 deaths as of Saturday. On the other hand, in New York City they rose to about 20,000 on Thursday, including possible deaths. At the same time, the number of lives lost in the tri-state area increased to more than 40,000, accounting for almost half of all US deaths. USA and about one in eight worldwide.

Governors Cuomo and Murphy asked the US Senate. USA pass the latest coronavirus relief bill that was passed by the House on Friday night. The bill includes funds to cover rent payments and utility bills, “risk pay” for essential workers, and grants to thousands of municipal governments struggling with low incomes.

“[El gobierno federal] financed businesses, financed millionaires, financed corporations. Who did they forget? They forgot the police, the fire department, the American workers, “Cuomo said.

“Don’t give money to corporations so that they can then fire their workers,” Cuomo added. “So the American taxpayer will have to pay for the laid off people. I’m afraid if this is not raised sooner, that is exactly what these corporations will do.”

For his part, Governor Phil Murphy asked, in the same way, that they pass the new economic stimulus.

Last night, the House of Representatives passed a # COVID19 relief-package containing absolutely necessary measures for our statewide and national recovery – including $ 1 trillion for state & local government assistance. We need this relief and we need it now. Period. Full stop. – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020

Summer won’t be as usual but NJ, NY and CT beaches will reopen

Cuomo said all state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware would reopen the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, part of the multi-state coordinated effort that Murphy had described earlier in the week.

Reopens come with a number of restrictions. If people don’t follow the rules, the beaches will be closed again, Cuomo warned.

City, town and county beaches may also reopen on May 22, at the discretion of their local governments. Governments planning to allow the reopening must notify states two days before the start date. New York City will not be among them.

De Blasio says the city is not yet ready to allow regular activities like barbecues and concerts in the parks, or to open public beaches and pools.

New York City’s beaches will remain closed for at least the near future, though as of Friday there was no official information on how they were going to keep people away from the sand, as none had been blocked (and it was seen dozens of people in places like Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Friday)

The mayor said that the beaches remained closed mainly due to the means by which people get there: public transport, where social distancing is impossible. MTA President Pat Foye said transit agencies are asking CDC to review its bus and subway guidelines because “the six-foot requirement doesn’t work, not for customers, not for employers.” .

He outlined initial steps on Friday to protect the most vulnerable, including a $ 55 million investment to buy more than 74,000 low-income senior air conditioners, of which 22,000 will go to NYCHA residents. Installations begin next week. Four hundred and fifty thousand New Yorkers will receive subsidies on their utility bills, which are generally up to 30 percent higher in the summer.

The city is identifying cooling centers in high-risk communities; These sites will operate under physical distance guidelines and personal protective equipment (EPP or PPE). More outdoor cooling and hydration zones are also planned, such as fountains in parks, spray showers for children, and hydrant openings.

“Beaches and pools are not on the table at the moment. What we can guarantee is that the heat is coming no matter what,” said De Blasio, noting that last year was the hottest July 10 on record in the city. . “We understand that lives are at stake.”

However, a lawmaker said the city that keeps beaches closed will not protect anyone, because city residents will simply head to other state beaches that are open. State Senator Todd Kaminsky said Long Island’s beaches will get crowded with New Yorkers, and that the limits on the amount allowed on each beach will therefore also hurt.

“Fifty percent capacity will not work. You will have to leave at 5 in the morning to wait in line to go to the beach,” said Kaminsky.

New York cannot afford to lose more. The state has confirmed 22,304 virus deaths since it reported its first virus death on March 14, and Cuomo added 132 other names on Friday. More than 15,000 of those deaths are in New York City. The city’s health department reports another 5,057 probable deaths from the virus, raising its toll to more than 20,000. Even that may not fully encompass the scope of the tragedy.

To some extent, the mystery of this highly adaptable virus has clouded the beginning of the way forward. Experts urge states to proceed with caution. Some Democratic senators called Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Thursday to delay his partial reopening plan, arguing with some of the sectors scheduled to resume first. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this coronavirus.

Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is unproven. The virus cannot greatly prevent children, as previously believed. Instead, it can manifest itself in a much more discreet and life-threatening way. More than 100 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome possibly related to COVID-19 have been identified in New York, and another 17 in New Jersey. Most cases involve children under the age of 9, and the vast majority end up in intensive care; At least three children have died, two more deaths are under investigation.

The tri-state area has confirmed more than half a million COVID-19 cases to date: 348,232 in New York (more than 190,000 in New York City), 145,809 in New Jersey, 35,464, and 36,703 in Connecticut. Although the actual infections are probably much more extensive. Nationwide, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 88,000 people and there are more than 1.5 million cases. Deaths worldwide this week exceeded 300,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

.