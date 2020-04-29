Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a project that is reconstructing the history of Final Fantasy VII in a way that expands its facts. The above has forced Square Enix to launch it as a multi-part project. The good news is that there is a chance that your next installment won’t take long to arrive, or at least that’s what Tetsuya Nomura, its director, wants.

In an interview published in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania guide (translated by IGN), Tetsuya Nomura spoke a bit about the future of Final Fantasy VII Remake. In doing so, the producer explained that they have not yet decided how many parts the entire project will have, but he indicated that he would like to launch deliveries that cover small pieces of history so that they can come out faster.

“It depends how many parts we make. If we separate it into larger parts it will take longer, but if we take smaller portions it can be done in a lesser amount of time. Personally, I would like to deliver it faster, ”Nomura explained.

These statements seem to indicate that the following parts of Final Fantasy VII Remake will follow a very similar strategy to the first. That is, they will take a part of the original game and expand it to take advantage of the full potential of its places and characters.

The bad news is that, for the moment, Nomura did not specify what are some of the areas that we could see in the next installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake. We will have to wait to know that information.

How many parts Final Fantasy VII Remake will have is yet to be decided

In the same interview, Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, also spoke about it. There he reiterated that they have not yet decided how many parts will have the project that they are currently developing.

“We have a rough idea of ​​that, but we haven’t fully decided. It is impossible to talk about this now. It seems that many people believe that it will become a trilogy, “he explained.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for PlayStation 4. We remind you that your exclusivity period with the Sony console will last one year. You can learn more about this game by reading our review or by clicking here.

