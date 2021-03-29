Nomura shares plunge 15.18% after loss report

Tokyo, March 29 (EFE) .- The shares of the Japanese financial group Nomura plummeted 15.18% in the first half of Monday’s session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after it reported multimillion-dollar losses linked to a subsidiary American.

The stock market crash came after Nomura disclosed in a statement that on March 26 “an event occurred” linked to transactions by a US subsidiary that could result in a “significant loss.”

The financial group, which did not give more details about what happened, pointed out that the amount of the claim to a client amounts to approximately 2,000 million dollars (1,700 million euros), although the estimate is subject to review “depending on the reversal of transactions and fluctuations in market prices. “

Nomura is evaluating “the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its financial results.”

The Japanese conglomerate assured that the incident will not cause problems in its operations or its financial soundness, and that it will disclose additional information “once the impact of the potential loss has been determined.”

