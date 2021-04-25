nominees, keys and everything you need to know

This year they arrive later than ever, as the absolute culmination of the awards season, but the pandemic of Covid-19 he has not been able to with them. The Oscars, the largest event in the industry of Hollywood, will be delivered this Sunday April 25th, an unusual date for a gala that will not be like always.

‘Mank’ accumulates the highest number of nominations (10), but ‘Nomadland’ (with 6) is still the favorite to triumph on awards night. Also serious favorites are ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’ (6 nominations), ‘Minari’ (6), ‘Sound of Metal’ (6), ‘The father’ (6) and ‘Judas and the black messiah’ ( 6).

Which movies will make it and which will go home empty-handed? The night from Sunday to Monday we will know.

This will be the Oscars 2021: The gala, schedule, favorites, stars and curiosities

The start of the ceremony will be at 17:00 in the afternoon of this Sunday, April 25, at 02:00 in the morning from Sunday to Monday 26 in peninsular time. In Spain, it can be followed live on television through the Movistar Oscars channel, dial 23). The connections with interviews and the different red carpets will start an hour and a half before.

Given that many of this year’s nominees (including Gary Oldman, Laura Pausini and Carey Mulligan) reside outside the United States and will not be able to attend the event, producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins have anticipated that the Oscars will put on march “international centers” in New York, Paris and other cities. In addition, the gala will not have a single master of ceremonies and there will be many presenters called to the appointment: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bonjung Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt. Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

The records of this gala

Chadwick Boseman in ‘The Mother of the Blues’

With its lists of nominees taking fame and its forgotten carding wool, the Oscars 2021 conform to the usual ritual at the Academy Awards, except for the imponderables derived from the coronavirus pandemic. But beware, because this edition of the statuettes also stands out for other reasons.

On this occasion, we can also talk about the trophies for a sum of historical records and the first times that make them something special. Some of them stay in anecdotes, while others make exclaim a “it was time!”, But all are worthy of interest.

In hostile land: in 2021, two women compete for the Oscar for best director for the first time

At this gala, for the first time, there are two women who compete for the statuette for best director: Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’ and Emerald Fennell for ‘A promising young woman’. In 92 editions of the Oscars, only five directors had chosen this award and only one, Kathryn Bigelow, has managed to take it home.

From Almodóvar to Zendaya: the loudest oblivions

Forgotten at the Oscars 2021

As every year, the nominations for the Oscars 2021 put hearts in the mouth of fans (eager to see the films and interpreters of their loves on the list) and journalists about the decisions of the Hollywood Academy. But, as always, once the adrenaline rush passes, it’s time to review the list of nominees … and discover that they are missing names that we were wanting to see. Here are our picks for this year’s categories.

Where can I see ‘online’ all the movies

2021 Oscar Awards

Canceled or delayed premieres, paralyzed filming and millionaire losses at the box office have characterized a year starring the pandemic of Covid. However, the film industry has once again demonstrated its determination with the premieres of those bravest productions. This has also been the year of the ‘boom’ of online platforms, places to shelter and distribute major titles, from Amazon prime until Disney +, passing by Netflix, HBO or FILMIN.

Oscar 2021 pool

The pool: who do you think will win the Oscars?

The suspense about which movie will be the winner of the night will end soon, but before is a good time to review the nominations of this edition, where Mank attends as leader but Nomadland is the true favorite.

How many of the leading movies this year have you seen? Surely you have very clear preferences among the different candidates, so below you can participate in our polls to give your opinion on who they think will take the golden eunuch home in the main categories: film, direction, and leading and supporting performers.

